John F Kennedy's Harvard Sweater Sold At Auction For A Whopping Amount

A sweater of former American President John F Kennedy has been sold at an auction for a whopping amount of $85,000. The crimson-hued cardigan was given to a CBS cameraman, who was interviewing the then First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy, by the President himself. The sweater was put under the hammer by the Boston based RR Auction during a special President’s Day auction.

The deep red sweater features the H written in white colour and block letter, symbolic of Harvard University. In the addendum, it also has eight white 'mother of pearl' buttons. The antique cardigan was sold along with several other mementoes from Former American presidents including a signed photograph of Abraham Lincoln and his son sTad which sold for more than $135,000.

Meanwhile, a lottery ticket signed by George Washington went for almost $26,000 and a touching handwritten letter from Ronald Reagan to his estranged daughter sold for almost $24,000. Other items in the bidding list included documents and papers signed by John Quincy Adams, James Monroe, James Madison, Andrew Jackson, Martin Van Buren, Zachary Taylor, Millard Fillmore, James Buchanan, Ulysses S. Grant and James Garfield.

As per Chicago Suntimes, JFK’s Harvard sweater, with his surname sewn into the collar, was acquired by Herman Lang, a CBS cameraman who filmed an interview with Jacqueline Kennedy in 1964. It is believed that since it was outdoors, Land mentioned that he was chilly and was offered the sweater. Later on, when he offered to return it, he was told to keep it as am memoire of the former President.

The Auction

According to Associated Press, the RR Auction said that online biddings for quirky pieces of White House history was underway from February 11 to February 18. While speaking to the media outlet, RR Auction’s spokesperson Mike Graff said that the collection “honours America’s esteemed commanders-in-chief”. “From the nation’s founding to modern times, these are the leaders who have guided the United States through times of war and peace,” he added.

