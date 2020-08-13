Kamala Harris Opens Up About Her Indian, Jamaican Parents On First Campaign With Joe Biden

In her first campaign appearance with Joe Biden, the Democratic Presidential Nominee's newly elected running mate Kamala Harris talked about her Indian and Jamaican immigrant parents. On Wednesday, August 13 (local time), the California Senator talked about the importance of family in her life while also noting how her parents came from opposite sides of the world to the United States.

Kamala Harris said that it was in the search of world-class education that her parents, Donald Harris and Shyamala Gopalan Harris came to the United States. She credited civil rights protests of the 1960s for bringing parents together and recalled how they used to take her, buckled up in the crib, to the protest that called for justice. According to Kamala Harris, the journey continues till now.

Read - US Elections 2020: Joe Biden And Kamala Harris Make First Campaign Appearance Together

"My mother and father, they came from opposite sides of the world to arrive in America. One from India and the other from Jamaica in search of a world-class education. But what brought them together was the civil rights movement of the 1960s. And that is how they met as students in the streets of Oakland marching and shouting for this thing called justice in a struggle that continues today," the Democrat leader added.

Addressing the public after being named the first Black woman to a major presidential ticket, Kamala Harris said that even though being the future US Vice President “will be great”, her title as ‘Momala’ will always mean the most to her.

"I have had a lot of titles over my career and certainly vice president will be great. But 'Momala' will always be the one that means the most," she said.

Read - 2008 Republican VP Pick Sarah Palin Advises 2020 VP Pick Kamala Harris: 'Trust No One New'

Harris, Biden targets Trump

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden slammed their Republican rival US President Donald Trump for his handling of COVID-19 pandemic. Acknowledged the crisis in the United States, the US Senator said that it is a moment of ‘real consequence’ in the nation and everything that the US citizens care about is ‘on the line’.

She further drew attention to the public health and cited the example of the Ebola outbreak that occurred during the Obama administration six years ago when Joe Biden as Vice President.

Read - Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Bash Trump's COVID-19 Handling; Recall Obama's Ebola Success

Read - Taylor Swift Reacts Positively To Kamala Harris Nomination, Gets A Special Request

Image Credit: AP