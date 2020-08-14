Amul Celebrates Kamala Harris' Selection As Biden's Running Mate With Creative Doodle

As US Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden named Indian-origin senator Kamala Harris as his Vice-Presidential running mate, Amul took to Instagram to celebrate her selection. The historic selection of Harris was celebrated across India and the leading dairy company also reacted to the development and shared a ‘Kamaal’ doodle.

Shared on August 14, the doodle displayed Kamala Harris standing with the Amul girl holding bread and butter. One can also see the flag of the United States in the background. The text on the doodle read, “Kamaal Harris! Divide it democratically!”. The caption read, “#Amul Topical: Joe Biden’s running mate…”

Netizens ‘hope she wins’

Since shared, the post has been liked over 4,500 times. With thousands of comments, several internet users also shared various reactions. One Instagram user wrote, “Expect the Expected from Amul. Loving it every minute bite”. Another added, “I Hope She wins”.

Harris, 55, whose father is an African from Jamaica and mother an Indian, is currently the US Senator from California and often has been described as a trailblazer by former president Barack Obama. She was born in Oakland and grew up in Berkeley. She is known for many firsts.

Harris became the first Indian-origin and second African-American woman to join the Senate, winning the California seat vacated by Senator Barbara Boxer, who retired after 24 years. She held the first event of her 2020 presidential campaign in Washington on the landmark campus of Howard University, from which Harris earned an undergraduate degree in 1986.

