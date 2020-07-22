Kanye West Wants Jay-Z To Be His Running Mate And Vice President In Upcoming US Elections

American rap star Kanye West has declared fellow musician Jay-Z as his top pick for a running mate and vice president in the upcoming US elections. According to reports, during an interview on July 19, Kanye West stated that he had considered many others for the role, such as Jade Simmons and Michelle Tidball but Jay-Z was his first choice to be next Vice President of the United States.

Read: When Kanye West Called Sam Burgess 'poor' During A 'weird Night' In London

Jay-Z is West's first pick for running mate

According to reports, Michelle Tidball, a Christian pastor out of Wyoming, is Kanye West’s current running mate and pick for vice president. However, as per the musician, she would be willing to step down and take some other position if he found another running mate.

As per reports, Kanye West has said that Jay-Z who is "like a brother" to him is his first choice to be his second in command. The rapper added that he was inspired to choose Jay-Z after realising that his real name, Sean Carter, has the same initials as Kanye West's first campaign state, South Carolina.

Read: Kanye's Rambling Speech Has Him Confessing Wanting North's Abortion, Leaves Kim 'furious'

While Kanye West has managed to qualify for the presidential ballot in Oklahoma, he has missed the deadline for several key states including South Carolina. The famous singer is hoping that public opinion will convince public officials and have them put his name on the ballot.

To that end, Kanye West and his campaign committee have shared a petition on Twitter, and other online platforms, asking people to sign it.

Contrary to his current enthusiasm, earlier media reports stated that a source close to Kanye West 'revealed' that the rapper is considering dropping out of the race after a recent election poll showed him getting less than 2 percent of the votes as he goes up against current US President Donald Trump and presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. However, the authenticity of the reports remains dubious and now seem fictitious.

Read: Kanye West Criticises Harriet Tubman In His Political Rally, Rapper T.I. Calls Him Out

Read: Kanye West Misses Another Ballot Deadline In South Carolina In His Presidential Run 2020