Kanye West Hints At Putting Off US Presidential 'vision' Till 2024 After Twitter Meltdown

After having a bizarre meltdown on Twitter and then deleting the posts, American rapper Kanye West indicated towards shifting his “vision” of becoming the US President to 2024. While sharing the image of his upcoming album Donda: With Child, the 43-year-old musician said that maybe this year all people from the black community are supposed to vote for Democratic nominee and former US Vice President Joe Biden. Kanye West then asks his followers if they want him to run in 2020 presidential elections in November or not. This comes after he announced that Donda: With Child, that is a movie, as well as an album, would come on July 24.

#2020VISION or maybe ‘24



I guess all black people supposed to vote on Biden? Y’all want me to run on nah??? pic.twitter.com/rwXyAy5mng — ye (@kanyewest) July 22, 2020

DONDA: WITH CHILD new album and movie this Friday pic.twitter.com/eHX1vGm5C2 — ye (@kanyewest) July 22, 2020

Kanye West's meltdown on Twitter

Kanye West publicly announcing himself to reconsider his US president ‘vision’ came just a day after the musician went on an unprecedented, controversial rant targetting wife Kim Kardashian, mother-in-law Kris Jenner. The American rapper went on a Twitter spree that started with him sharing a single link to Michael Jackson’s music video ‘Black or White’. After that, Kanye West called out Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner and at one point he claimed that his wife had a doctor ready to go to Wyoming to lock him up in what is presumed to be a mental institution and referred to film Get Out.

“I put my life on my God that Norths mom would never photograph her doing playboy and that’s on God I’m at the ranch ... come and get me.”

“I love my wife My family must live next to me It’s not up to E or NBC anymore”

“Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday”

Despite all of this, while fans are raising more questions on Kanye West’s claims and seeking answers online, Kanye again went on a Twitter spree on July 22 and talked about “all positivity” when the “devil attacks” even if, he added, that he doesn’t get to see his children till they are 18 because “you people” believe what the White people say. After this, Kanye West’s next post referred to himself as “future president”. However, he again deleted the second-last post.

The musician has not ceased to exist in the headlines since the most shocking announcement of running in the race for the White House in 2020 for the elections that are dominated by issues including racial injustice and US President Donald Trump’s handling of a global health crisis such as COVID-19 pandemic. From confusing Twitter sprees and showcasing confusion with his presidency, Kanye West, on the other hand, declared in an interview that he has decided Jay-Z be his running mate.

