Kanye West Drops Out Of US Presidential Race After Pathetic Performance Projection: Report

Famous American rapper Kanye West has reportedly announced that he will not be taking part in the 2020 US Presidential elections, just days after tweeting that he'd be running for the position. According to reports, a political analyst close to Kanye claimed on July 14 that Kanye West who was planning on running as a third party candidate will no longer be contesting the elections.

Kanye West ends 2020 presidential bid

As per reports, a source claimed that it was normal for an individual to run into certain ‘hiccups’ when running for President of the United States. In order to be eligible as a third-party candidate West needed to get roughly 132,781 signatures by July 15. The reports that West is stepping down from the race for the presidency comes just days after a poll predicted that West in all likelihood would get than 2 per cent of the votes if he went against current US President Donald Trump and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

American rapper, singer, songwriter tweeted his intentions to run for the presidency on July 4, on America's 244th Independence Day and wrote:

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

This is not the first time that West has claimed that he will run for president. In November 2019 during his collaboration with GAP Kanye made statements about the progress of the African-American society after which he announced that he would run for the presidency of the United States of America in 2024.

