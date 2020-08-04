Kanye West's VP Pick Michelle Tidball Is A Wyoming-based Life Coach; Know More About Her

In an interview with Forbes, Kanye West revealed that he has elected ‘biblical life coach’ Michelle Tidball, for the position of the Vice President if he wins the elections this year. Reportedly, Michelle Tidball lives in Cody, Wyoming, where Kanye has been spending a considerable amount of time since he bought a ranch there in 2018. As per her website Yarash.com, Michelle Tidball has a Bachelor Degrees in Psychology and Criminal Justice and a Master’s Degree in Addiction Psychology.

Michelle Tidball is a life coach by profession

Michelle Tidball’s website biography page adds that she has experience of working in the fields of psychology for over 20 years and has found her life passion as a Life Coach. As per Forbes, Michelle Tidball has previously served as an executive director of Bright Futures Mentoring Program, which is a non-profit organisation which helps mentor students in Cody, Wyoming. The report adds that Tidball runs her own online bible study program under the non-profit name 'Abundant Ministries'.

West's wife, Kim Kardashian West has been dropping hints of the singer's possible Presidential run since 2016, as she spoke about what would happen if he ever ran for the elections, in an interview with People in the past. Sharing her reservations about the idea in an interview in 2016, Kim Kardashian seemed ‘worried’ about 'awful things fans had done to Melania Trump' when Donald Trump was campaigning for the elections. Kanye West will be against Donald Trump and Joe Biden for the President's chair.

Kanye on the professional front and his POTUS bid

Meanwhile, Kanye West’s upcoming album, Donda: With Child is linked to his series of Christian-themed releases like the gospel-infused Jesus Is King, which came out in August 2019. Reportedly, the album is named after West’s mother, who died in 2007. Kanye West’s album comes at a chaotic time, as the singer recently made news for accusing his own wife and mother-in-law of ‘going out against him’.

Moreover, Kanye West was criticised for his comments on the American abolitionist Harriet Tubman. Recently, Kim Kardashian confirmed that West suffers from bipolar disorder. Reportedly, Kanye’s disorder episodes last for a few weeks and then things go back to normal. Kim is 'completely devastated' after the public allegations made by her husband and the couple’s close friends now fear that the marriage may not survive due to Kanye's frightening behaviour and had asked West to back off from this year's Presidential Elections, owing to his uncertain health conditions.

