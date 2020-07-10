Donald Trump Reacts To Kanye's Presidential Run, Says 'He's Always Going To Be For Us'

American rapper Kanye West recently took everyone by surprise when he announced that he will be running for US presidential election this year. A lot of celebrities and people all over the world are expressing their views on Kanye West’s announcement. The current US President Donald Trump recently spoke about Kanye West's Presidential Run. In his interview to a leading news agency, Donald Trump brushed off Kanye West's Presidential Run and his recent comments that he no longer supported the president. Here is what Donald Trump had to say about it.

Donald Trump on Kanye West's Presidential run

According to a news report, Donald Trump was recently involved in an interview with a news agency where he opened up about Kanye West's Presidential Run. President Donald Trump said that Kanye West is always going to be there for them and not just him, his wife is also going to support him. In his interview, Donald Trump also brushed off Kanye West’s comments where the rapper had said that he no longer supports the president.

Donald Trump maintained that Kanye West will support him in his re-election bid. Trump said that Kanye is a very good guy and he gets along with Kanye him well. Donald Trump feels that Kanye West will ultimately support him over anyone else in his attempt to stop the radical left from taking over the United States.

Kanye West's previous support to Donald Trump

Rapper Kanye West was known as a supporter of Donald Trump. In 2018, he had visited Donald Trump at the White House wearing a ‘Make America Great Again’ cap. He had also delivered a speech in which he talked about alternate universes and his diagnosis of bipolar disorder. Kanye West’s wife Kim Kardashian has also met with US President Donald Trump, lobbying for criminal justice reform.

Kanye West's Presidential Run

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

Earlier this month, American rapper Kanye West took the internet by storm when he announced that he will be running for US Presidency this year. He took to his official Twitter handle and announced the decision. His wife Kim Kardashian reshared his tweet and showed her support for her husband. Despite the negative opinions about Kanye West's Presidential Run, he has also received support from several celebrities. Tesla founder Elon Musk, Shark Tank star, entrepreneur and owner of the Dallas Mavericks, Mark Cuban among others have extended their support to the rapper in his US Presidency bid.

