Trump Justifies Soleimani’s Killing Again, Says He Was Targeting Four US Embassies

US News

US President Donald Trump, on Friday, said that he “believes” Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was planning attacks against four US embassies 

Written By Rishabh Mishra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Trump

Amid the ongoing tensions between Iran and US, American President Donald Trump on Friday said that he “believes” Iranian general Qasem Soleimani was planning to attack four US embassies before he was slain. He added that one out of the four targeted embassies could have been the embassy in Baghdad.  

Tensions between Iran & US     

The longstanding tension between Iran and the US surfaced again as Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was slain by the US in an airstrike near Iraq's Baghdad International Airport, ordered by US President Donald Trump.   

Post this, Iran had threatened "harsh retaliation" and subsequently, two airstrikes were reported near US Embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone on Saturday and Sunday last week.  

Read: No casualties, will impose sanctions: US President Trump cops out after Iran's missiles   

In no time, on Wednesday morning, the Al-Assad and Ebril airbases in Iraq that house the US and coalition forces were hit by multiple rockets. This incident was first reported by Iranian state TV, who described it as Tehran’s revenge operation over the killing of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Gen. Qassem Soleimani.   

After the attack, there have been subsequent reports that another attack was launched on Thursday as three Katyusha rockets hit Baghdad’s Green Zone. Also, a rocket hit the Fadhlan area of the Dujail district in Iraq's northern Salahuddin province on Friday as per Israeli media reports. 

Following the developments, Trump said that the US would strike 52 sites in the Islamic Republic if any Americans were harmed. After this, there has been a continuous war of words between the officials of the two countries.   

Read: LIVE: Three Katyusha rockets hit Iraq's Green Zone  

More sanctions imposed on Iran

The United States of America imposed more sanctions on the Islamic Republic of Iran on Friday. US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo took to Twitter and described these sanctions as a “maximum pressure” move on the Iranian regime. Washington also affirmed to tighten the economic sanctions on Tehran if they continued terrorist acts or pursued their nuclear ambitions. 

(With Agency Inputs)

Read: US military base in Iraq attacked again, rocket hits Fadhlan area: Israel Media

Read: US asserts 'maximum pressure', imposes more sanctions on Iran

