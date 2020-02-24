Los Angeles: Man Drives Jeep Off 6-storey Roof Of Parking Garage

In a bizarre incident, a Los Angeles man drove his Jeep off the sixth-floor roof of a parking garage on February 23 and was rushed to the hospital in a very critical condition. According to international media reports, two passengers inside the jeep jumped out of the vehicle before it went off the roof. When the police arrived at the spot shortly after midnight, they were shocked to find the destroyed vehicle-mounted against a McDonald’s restaurant across the street from the garage in Santa Monica.

The police said that the 20-year-old driver was not immediately identified but was conscious and spoke to the officers when they arrived. The firefighters rescued him from the wreckage and took him to the local trauma centre. The Santa Monica Fire Department said that his condition was critical. As per the international media reports, the two passengers inside the jeep managed to jump off the vehicle before it went off the roof. The police in the coastal city was investigating the cause of the accident.

'Shameless' motorist

In another bizarre incident, a motorist was caught in a video driving through a huge puddle on a flooded street and soaking an elderly man standing on the footpath in New South Wales. The 23-second clip was posted by a Facebook user which led to several netizens appearing 'disgusted'. Aaron McMohan not only filmed the incident where the car in front of him can be seen angling itself in the direction of the puddle, but he also claimed that the house of the old man was flooded.

The post by McMohan has been viewed by thousands of people and most of them were seen slamming the 'ignorant' driver. McMohan also zoomed in the video and posted that it was a car of 'central coast 4*4 and outdoor' which is a sporting goods company. Moreover, what the driver did was not illegal in New South Wales but police reportedly get involved if the driver goes through a puddle and wets people waiting at a bus stop.

