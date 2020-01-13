Yung Joc Drives Around In Atlanta For A Rideshare App, Here's How Fans React

A video of Yung Joc driving for a rideshare app similar to Uber and Lyft have taken over the social media. The It’s Going Down rapper was seen in Atlanta, and in the video, it can clearly be heard that the passengers are asking the driver that he looked and sounded familiar. The rapper rocked the cab look with a light pink hoodie and track pants of Nike Air. Out of a number of passengers, only one went up to ask Joc why he’s driving for the app, Pull Up And Go and later went on to tell him that he “fell off”. Read more about the incident here-

Yung Joc driving for a rideshare app

When the passenger commented that he “fell off”, the rapper did not respond to it. He, instead insisted that it was the passenger’s problem if he fell off for having multiple streams of income. The people on the internet have started sharing their views about the rapper’s choice of income. Some are in favour of the decision while others think that it is not an efficient enough task for a guy who is a master at spitting some crazy rhymes and words. Here are some of the fan tweets about Yung Joc driving for a rideshare app.

Fan Reactions

Do you see anything wrong with this? #yungjoc pic.twitter.com/E3PO6ztm05 — K I N G 2 1 5 (@KING215___) January 12, 2020

So the new buzz in urban news is #YungJoc driving for #pullupandgo (like Uber and Lyft in Atlanta).



Real talk...

Let me sign a few artists, that is exactly where I am sending them to do their promo tour city to... https://t.co/NONaW5cQOt — DJ A-O.N.E. (@a1madethebeat) January 13, 2020

A fan spotted #yungjoc driving Uber 🥴how much does #loveandhiphop pays that this is the end result 😯 https://t.co/TbNjQ3bU8Q — Tea Snipers (@teasnipers) January 13, 2020

