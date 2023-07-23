GOP firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene justified putting Hunter Biden's explicit images out in the open during a House committee hearing last week, arguing that the US President's son “wanted everyone to see” them anyway. Taking to Twitter, the Georgia representative claimed that the younger Biden “uploaded” the obscene shots to multiple foreign adult websites.

“He wanted everyone to see them!” she added. Greene's argument comes after Hunter Biden's attorney Abbe Lowell registered a complaint against her to the Office of Congressional Ethics after she displayed pictures of the 53-year-old in compromising positions with alleged sex workers.

The Republican did warn people in the hearing room that “parental discretion is advised" and “the following images are disturbing," but was later bashed in a letter by Lowell that the move was an “outrageous, undignified” political stunt. Greene then insisted that the complaint only strengthened the point she was trying to make.

In a letter attacking me, Hunter Biden’s attorneys CONFIRM the images displayed were of him and a prostitute.



Hunter’s own attorneys have confirmed the proof of his violation of the MANN act by sex trafficking a victim across state lines.



🧵 THREAD — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 22, 2023

What happened during the congressional hearing?

During the proceedings, Greene alleged that Hunter had grossly breached federal sex-trafficking statutes, namely the Mann Act of 1910 which prohibits transporting women across state lines across the US for immoral, debauchery, and prostitution purposes. “In a letter attacking me, Hunter Biden’s attorneys CONFIRM the images displayed were of him and a prostitute. Hunter’s own attorneys have confirmed the proof of his violation of the MANN act by sex trafficking a victim across state lines," she said.

Greene then went on to share visual snippets of Wednesday's hearing, which feature censored images of Hunter with an unidentified woman. “Hunter treated this woman, and others, like a business expense. Then Hunter committed tax fraud by deducting the sex expense from his law firm’s taxes!” she exclaimed in the Twitter thread on Saturday.