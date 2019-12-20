Adam Sandler's Basketball Skills Go Viral After Impressive Passes In Pickup Game

Adam Sandler went viral on Thursday night (Friday morning IST) after making an impressive pass during a basketball pickup game. Sandler was playing basketball an LA Fitness gym in Atlanta. The video was tweeted by the person playing with Sandler. The actor has recently been promoting his new movie Uncut Gems with former NBA star Kevin Garnett. With the movie releasing, Sandler has made many appearances on talk shows, expressing his love for basketball.

NBA 2019-20: Adam Sandler's basketball skills go viral after impressive passes in a pickup game

Adam Sandler pulled up to a pickup game and got buckets 👀



(via ricomalique/Instagram)

NBA 2019-20: Adam Sandler promoting his new movie Uncut Gems with co-star Kevin Garnett

.@AdamSandler is joining The Jump today, and if you didn't know ... he's a bucket 👌 pic.twitter.com/gVJJOeurv9 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 18, 2019

Hollywood actors Adam Sandler & Kevin Garnett are courtside at Staples Center for Deandre Ayton’s return for Suns vs. Clippers... pic.twitter.com/h6u3P76zlH — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) December 18, 2019

Sandler and Garnett attended ESPN's The Jump to promote Uncut Gems. Before Sandler appeared on the show, he shot hoops on the court. Sandler made the first shot easily, without hitting the rim. Both also attended the Suns vs Clippers NBA game on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning IST) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. They were present to watch Deandre Ayton's return for the Suns vs Clippers game. Sandler has attended various Clippers games in the past, making him one of the team's biggest and most famous supporters. Sandler also appeared on NBA on TNT with Shaquille O'Neal.

Adam Sandler and Kevin Garnett's Uncut Gems

Sandler's new movie Uncut Gems is an American crime thriller. The movie is directed by Josh and Benny Safdie and released on December 13, 2019 worldwide. The movie also stars Idina Menzel, Lakeith Stanfield, Julia Fox and Eric Bogosian. On August 30, 2019, the film premiered at the Telluride Film Festival.

