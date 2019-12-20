Woman Awarded $20,000 After 'embarrassing Incident' Goes Viral

An author and blogger hugged a stranger earlier this month while thinking it was 'magic of Christmas' that made a man wash her car's windshield. However, she later realised that the man was washing his own car while Mary Katherine Backstrom's car was parked right in front of it. The blogger came live on Facebook and narrated the entire 'hilarious' incident which later took the internet by the storm. The same Florida woman was invited in The Ellen Show and awarded $20,000 to do whatever she wants with the money.

I dare you not to LOL while you watch this. #ThanksSponsor https://t.co/dDhC4xdngj — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 18, 2019

'People are in tears'

The video which went to receive overwhelming 80 million views has drawn most hilarious reactions for Backstorm's 'insanity'. People commented under her video saying that they were in 'tears' after hearing her story. People commented under her video saying that they were in 'tears' after hearing her story. Backstrom also recently replied to comments saying she did not expect it to go viral. One of the Facebook users also said that the reason she made her way to the Ellen DeGeneres' show was that she made millions of people laugh. Backstrom, who introduced the incident as 'embarrassing' also received a comment from her mother who hilariously denied giving birth to her. Many simply said that they 'love' her for telling them 'most hilarious' incident.

A Facebook user said, "I think u just made your way to the Ellen show! I was laughing as hard as you! Thank you! Lol". Another user said, "You took holiday magic to a whole new level". One of the Netizens even said, "Thank you from the bottom of my heart for this I needed a good strong laugh and for the record, I could so see myself doing this". An internet user said, "At least if you are going to hug a stranger you did it with fabulous nails. Love you, Girl."

