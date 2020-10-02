Melania Trump's Statement After Testing COVID Positive A Clue To Donald Trump's Strategy?

US First Lady Melania Trump said that the couple is “feeling good” after she and President Donald Trump were tested positive for COVID-19 on October 2. Taking to Twitter, Melania said that the duo is quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19 like “too many” other Americans have done during the ongoing pandemic. Melania added that she has postponed all upcoming engagements, urging people to stay safe.

While Melania Trump has said that she has postponed her upcoming engagements, it remains to be seen whether Donald Trump does the same. He has at least 2 Presidential debates with Joe Biden upcoming, as well as traditional events such as a high-profile dinner at the end of campaigning where the candidates roast each other, apart from a slew of physical rallies.

Earlier today, Trump announced that he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus after one his close aide got infected with the virus. Taking to Twitter, the President said that he will begin his quarantine and recovery process immediately with his wife. "We will get through this TOGETHER!," Trump said. Trump is 74 years old, putting him at higher risk of serious complications from the virus.

Close aide tested positive

Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for COVID-19, said Trump in an earlier tweet. He had informed that he is awaiting results from a COVID-19 test after one of his close advisors tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

“The president takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously,” White House spokesperson Judd Deere said in a statement. “White House Operations collaborates with the physician to the president and the White House Military Office to ensure all plans and procedures incorporate current CDC guidelines and best practices for limiting COVID-19 exposure to the greatest extent possible, both on complex and when the president is travelling.”

