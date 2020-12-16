Melania Trump Violates Hospital Policy, Removes Face Mask While Reading To Kids

The United States First Lady Melania Trump on Tuesday, December 15, violated the mask policy during her visit to the Children’s National Hospital. In a video which has been uploaded on the official Facebook page of the hospital, Melania can be seen reading a story to the children without any face coverings. However, in the few pictures that have been uploaded on the same Facebook handle, the lady can be seen wearing a mask while she is addressing the gathering.

Melania Trumps removes her face covering

According to the reports by ANI, the hospital policy said, “Everyone must wear a mask at all times while in any Children's National facility to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including wearing a mask when entering any Children's National building, as mandated by area officials. This includes all public places, such as the hallway and cafeteria and wearing a mask at all times when you are around other individuals”. The first lady did not make any comment on the reason as to why she removed the mask.

Children's National spokeswoman, Diana Troese defended the First lady as she said, "Our number one priority at Children's National Hospital is the safety of our patients, families and employees. Under DC Health regulations, wearing a mask is not required when a person is giving a speech for broadcast or an audience, provided no one is within six feet of the speaker". Sje further added, "In the case of today's visit which was broadcast to our 325 patients, while the First Lady did remove her mask while she read a story, she was more than 12 feet away from others in our large atrium. All other people in that space were wearing masks. The remainder of her visit, she wore a mask".

(With ANI inputs/Image Credits: Facebook/@childrens.national)