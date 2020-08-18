Michelle Obama Says 'going High' Is The Only Way To Go In Upcoming US Elections

Former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama, on August 17, asserted that “going high” was the only way to go in the upcoming presidential elections. However, she asserted that it did not mean “putting a smile” when confronted with cruelty. While lambasting the Republicans at the Democratic National Convention, Michelle said that going high was the only thing that worked as go low. She said that when people use the same tactics of “degrading” and “dehumanizing” others, they become part of “ugly noise” that is drowning out everything else.

"We degrade ourselves, we degrade the very causes for which we fight. But let's be clear: Going high does not mean putting on a smile and saying nice things when confronted by viciousness and cruelty," she said.

'People have to live together'

However, the 56-year-old also clarified that “'going high” didn’t mean "putting a smile when confronted with cruelty" but "scraping and clawing our way to that mountaintop." Adding further, she said going high also meant standing fierce against hatred and accepting that all are part of one unified world. She said that going high meant accepting that in order to survive, people have to find ways to live together and work together across differences.

"And going high means unlocking the shackles of lies mistrust with the only thing that can truly set us free: The cold hard truth," she added.

In the same convention, she also said that Donald Trump was the ‘wrong’ man for the job. While addressing the Democratic National Convention, Michelle noted that she has seen the difficulties of the presidency first hand and added that one cannot ‘fake’ their way through the job. She went on to argue that Trump has not provided the necessary moral leadership as the country faces a crisis on multiple fronts.

