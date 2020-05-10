Michelle Obama Sends Heartfelt Message Thanking Healthcare Workers Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

In a heartfelt message to boost morale of health care workers in the United States, Michelle Obama thanked them in a video for risking their lives in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic that has infected over 1.3 million people in the country.

Michelle Obama shared the message of support thanking health care workers which was sent to 18 hospitals and three nurses' unions in her hometown. The University of Chicago Medical Center shared the transcript of the audio message that the former first lady of the United States had recorded.

Read: Michelle Obama's Stylist Meredith Koop Speaks About Former FLOTUS' Fashion Sense

"Hi, everybody. It's Michelle Obama, and I just want to take a few minutes to let you all know how profoundly grateful Barack and I are for the heroic work that all of you are doing right now in Chicago. We know that you all are facing overwhelming challenges; you're working around the clock, spending long hours away from your families, and making impossible decisions day after day. You’re soothing terrified patients, consoling heartbroken loved ones, summoning every ounce of the compassion and strength that you’ve got," said Obama in the message that was shared on the University of Chicago website.

Read: Barack Obama & Michelle Obama To Give Virtual Speeches, Netizens Say 'Momentous Occasion'

Michelle Obama concluded her message with words of hope saying, "You embody the very best of who we are. And I know that we will get through this crisis because of you."

Health care workers across the world are facing a lack of personal protective equipment (PPE), including in the United States. As per reports, the US Centre for Disease Control Prevention (CDC) in mid-April had said that over 9,000 healthcare workers have contracted coronavirus in the United States alone and it is likely that many more are unreported and unidentified.

Read: Michelle Obama Brings Her 'unplugged' Life Into Limelight With 'Becoming' Trailer

Coronavirus outbreak

The novel coronavirus outbreak that started in China in December last year has spread across continents killing more than 2,79,000 people and infecting over 4 million globally. The United States is currently the worst affected country with over 1.3 million confirmed infections and nearly 80,000 deaths. Health experts have said that it could take a year and a half to develop a vaccine for the disease; however, seven countries including the US have started clinical trials already.

Read: Michelle Obama's Documentary 'Becoming' To Release On Netflix On May 6

(Image Credit: AP)