Michelle Obama's Stylist Meredith Koop Speaks About Former FLOTUS' Fashion Sense

The people who have watched Michele Obama's Netflix documentary Becoming would have noticed Meredith Koop in it. The Netflix documentary Becoming is based on Michelle Obama's book of the same name The one and a half-hour documentary shows the life of the former First Lady Michelle Obama and her book tour to promote Becoming. In the documentary, it is noticed that Meredith Koop who is Michelle Obama's stylist since 2010, made sure that her appearance was always on point.

Also Read: 'Becoming' Review: Michelle Obama's Documentary Is A Ride Worth Taking

Also Read: Barack Obama & Michelle Obama To Give Virtual Speeches, Netizens Say 'Momentous Occasion'

Meredith Koop's important role in Michelle Obama's Becoming

Meredith Koop is introduced later in the documentary. All the dresses that Michelle Obama wore during her book tour were styled by Meredith Koop. In an interview with a leading daily, Meredith Koop recollected her White House years and said that she had to learn on a few occasions the hard way to practise restraint and to be more risk-averse. Meredith said that she could not approach the styling saying '"Oh this is so fabulous, this is beautiful". That was not her primary goal during Michelle's White House years.

Meredith Koop stated that things are slightly different during the book tour. The fashion and styling included sequins, embellished boots and shirts. She further added that the book tour had a completely different energy. Meredith Koop said that during the book tour, there was more of an opportunity to breathe and experiment and even try new things.

The stylist said that she thinks everyone working in the Obama White House felt a lot of pressure to be as close to perfect as possible and to avoid mistakes. Meredith said that during the book tour, she continued supporting designers like Christopher John Rogers and Fe Noel. Meredith Koop also encouraged Michelle Obama to step out of her comfort zone. She mentioned that being able to play around with fashion a bit more with the constraints of the White House was a relief for her and Michelle Obama.

Talking about Michelle Obama's book, Meredith Koop said that her book is a celebration of something so much bigger than one person and that Michelle Obama's story is so relevant to so many young people. Meredith feels that several young kids who are doubting themselves or thinking that cannot do something or that they do not have opportunities to achieve something need to celebrate that part of the story and lean into being bold and being loud.

Also Read: Barack And Michelle Obama To Give Virtual Commencement Speeches For 'Class Of 2020'

Also Read: Michelle Obama Brings Her 'unplugged' Life Into Limelight With 'Becoming' Trailer