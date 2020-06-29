Michelle Obama Urges People To Vote In Upcoming US Election, Says 'make Your Voices Heard'

Former US first lady Michelle Obama has urged her fellow citizens to vote in the upcoming presidential election due in November this year.

According to the reports, while speaking at the 13th Annual Roots Picnic on Saturday, June 27 Michelle Obama encouraged people to register to vote, calling it their first step towards making their voices heard. The 56-year-old former first lady presented a passionate plea about voter registration during a virtual event, which was filled with performances by hip-hop, R&B, and gospel artists with an aim to engage 500,000 young eligible voters.

I hope everyone has fun at the #RootsPicnic tonight! Tune in now to watch the show at https://t.co/vXp9MHLm8S.



And make sure your voice is heard by registering to vote. Text ROOTS to 56005 to get started with @WhenWeAllVote. pic.twitter.com/2aAKkdWncN — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) June 28, 2020

Michelle Obama urges people to vote

The former first lady further added that the past three months have been very critical for everyone as people faced huge challenges. She said that with the upcoming US elections, it couldn't be more important that everybody makes their voices heard this time around.

Michelle Obama added that she is really proud to collaborate with the Roots Picnic and hoped that her non-profit When We All Vote increases voter participation in the US Election 2020.

US elections likely to get postponed

A recently conducted survey has revealed that the presidential elections in the US scheduled for November this year would be disrupted by the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The survey by Pew Research Center was conducted between April 7 and 12 on 4,917 American adults.

The survey also discovered that a majority of American preferring voting by mail if infections continued. The results of the survey revealed that 67 percent of Americans believed that it was 'very likely' or 'somewhat likely' that the COVID-19 pandemic would significantly hamper people’s ability to vote in the presidential elections.

Apart from that, a majority of people were confident that the elections would be conducted fairly and accurately. However, out of them, a 46 percent democrats were less confident about the fairness of the election. The survey also found out that a striking 70 percent people preferred voting by mail. Out of the total, nearly 52 percent favoured conducting all election by mails.

Image Credits: AP