Super Tuesday: Joe Biden Dominates Race, While Bernie Sanders Vies To Catch Up

Super Tuesday polls have begun to close and early results are trickling in after voters in 14 states have cast their votes. According to reports, Former US Vice President Joe Biden with the backing of Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg and Beto O’Rourke is dominating the race meanwhile, Bernie Sanders is vying to catch up.

Read: Super Tuesday: Trump Calls Results 'complete Destruction' Of Mike Bloomberg's Reputation

According to early results, Biden swept nine states which include Arkansas, Alabama, Minnesota, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Virginia and Texas while Sanders won California, Colorado, Utah and Vermont. According to reports, Biden won by 63.2 per cent vote share in Alabama, 40.4 per cent in Arkansas, 33.7 per cent in Massachusetts, 38.6 per cent in Minnesota,42.8 per cent in North Carolina, 38.7 per cent in Oklahoma, 41.5 per cent in Tennessee, 33.7 per cent in Texas and 53.3 per cent in Virginia. Meanwhile, Sanders won by 31.2 per cent in California, 36.1 per cent in Colorado, 34.6 per cent in Utah, 50.7 per cent in Vermont.

Trump slams Bloomberg

Read: Biden Surges Nationwide On Super Tuesday

Meanwhile, Donald Trump took a dig on Democratic presidential hopeful, Mike Bloomberg on March 3. Not only did Trump call Bloomberg as the “biggest loser” by not winning any state in the Democratic primary but also target the $700 million Bloomberg's campaign invested in advertising. According to the Republican US President, it was “money down the drain” as Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders stole the show by winning in nine and four states in Democratic primaries. According to Trump, the Super Tuesday results were a "complete destruction" of Bloomberg's reputation.

The biggest loser tonight, by far, is Mini Mike Bloomberg. His “political” consultants took him for a ride. $700 million washed down the drain, and he got nothing for it but the nickname Mini Mike, and the complete destruction of his reputation. Way to go Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2020

Read: Joe Biden Hails Super Tuesday, Calls It 'good Night' After Winning 9 States

Read: Joe Biden Scores Victory In Virginia On Super Tuesday, Projected To Win North Carolina