Monica Lewinsky 'wins Internet' With Reply To Sarah Cooper's Tweet On Mistakes Before 40

Monica Lewinsky was praised for her reply to Sarah Cooper's tweet on mistakes before 40, as netizens loved her acknowledgement of the Clinton–Lewinsky scandal.

Sarah Cooper might not have imagined that her tweet and the response that would become a talking point. The author-comedian’s ‘advice to the younger generation’ on making mistakes before hitting 40, got the attention of Monica Lewinsky. Netizens were left in awe after the latter, whose ‘scandal’ with former the United States of America President Bill Clinton had made national headlines in the late ‘90s, posted a one-word cryptic response acknowledging the tweet.

Sarah Cooper on Tuesday shared an ‘advice to the younger generation.’ She tweeted that one should make mistakes now since one would ‘barely remember’ them by the time they reach 40. The 100 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings author added that it was ‘really fun’ because one could make the same mistakes again.

Monica only had a one-word response to it, ‘uhhhmmmmmm’ and the acknowledgment was enough for netizens to get the drift.  

Here’s the tweet

The tweet was termed ‘gold’, ‘mic-drop’ moment, calling Monica the ‘Queen of the Internet’ One felt the tweet deserved to go into the Twitter ‘hall of fame’, another felt the tweet deserved to ‘break the Internet’ and a user wrote that ‘always wins the Internet.’

 

Some started analysing Monica’s ‘mistake’, one claiming she was ‘inexperienced’ at that time, but that was disagreed with.

Many also imagined what would be the situation if the ‘scandal’ would’ve happened during the rule of current President Donald Trump. One wrote how Trump will be 'fine with it', another jokingly hoping she’s get Trump ‘impeached’.

For the uninitiated, former President Bill Clinton had got into a relationship with then White House intern Monica Lewinsky. The relationship, that took place between 1995 and 1997, became public in 1998, and came to be known as the Clinton–Lewinsky scandal. The scandal led to the President being impeached and the definition of their  ‘relationship" became a national talking point.

Lewinsky, who is 46 now, went on to take up many other roles like television personality, activist, columnist, fashion designer.

