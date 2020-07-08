Monica Lewinsky 'wins Internet' with reply to Sarah Cooper's tweet on mistakes before 40

Sarah Cooper might not have imagined that her tweet and the response that would become a talking point. The author-comedian’s ‘advice to the younger generation’ on making mistakes before hitting 40, got the attention of Monica Lewinsky. Netizens were left in awe after the latter, whose ‘scandal’ with former the United States of America President Bill Clinton had made national headlines in the late ‘90s, posted a one-word cryptic response acknowledging the tweet.

Sarah Cooper on Tuesday shared an ‘advice to the younger generation.’ She tweeted that one should make mistakes now since one would ‘barely remember’ them by the time they reach 40. The 100 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings author added that it was ‘really fun’ because one could make the same mistakes again.

Monica only had a one-word response to it, ‘uhhhmmmmmm’ and the acknowledgment was enough for netizens to get the drift.

The tweet was termed ‘gold’, ‘mic-drop’ moment, calling Monica the ‘Queen of the Internet’ One felt the tweet deserved to go into the Twitter ‘hall of fame’, another felt the tweet deserved to ‘break the Internet’ and a user wrote that ‘always wins the Internet.’

You always win the internet. Always. — 30 to 50 Large Adult Adopted Sons (@Dupe1970) July 8, 2020

Well if this one doesn’t go down in the tweet hall of fame, they aren’t paying attention. — Sona C. (@NycsonaPryanka) July 8, 2020

Mic drop 🎤 — Ron Fournier (@ron_fournier) July 8, 2020

Ok this is amazing and should break the internet. — Omar Manejwala, M.D. (@drmanejwala) July 8, 2020

Monica's reply is gold. — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) July 8, 2020

Lady, you are absolutely hilarious. I adore you for your retweet response here. You made me laugh out loud and I needed that!❤️ — Marcella knows where U 🏗 is (@Marcella_Jonas) July 8, 2020

How are you the queen of the internet 🤣🤣🤣 Dying. — Cooper (@Cooperstreaming) July 8, 2020

Some started analysing Monica’s ‘mistake’, one claiming she was ‘inexperienced’ at that time, but that was disagreed with.

That was not your mistake. That was an inexperienced kid subjected to overwhelming influences. You should have been treated with nothing but kindness. — Maureen O'Neil (@Toms_Kid) July 8, 2020

A Kid at 23? No, sorry. — Rachel Kelly-Shelby 🍀 🇺🇸 (@RachelK1979) July 8, 2020

Correct. This is definitely a #NotAllMistakes situation. 🥴 — April (@ReignOfApril) July 8, 2020

Many also imagined what would be the situation if the ‘scandal’ would’ve happened during the rule of current President Donald Trump. One wrote how Trump will be 'fine with it', another jokingly hoping she’s get Trump ‘impeached’.

I’m sure Trump would be okay if she made that same mistake again. — Fred Fredburger (@SpaciusImpetu) July 8, 2020

You could take one for the team and make that mistake with Trump and get him impeached again though 😂 — 🔥Veras_X_🔥👀🔥 (@Lady_Veras_X) July 8, 2020

You should really try to not make yours again. At least until Trump leaves office, probably Biden too. You know what, just focus on you. You’re doing amazing now — Erin (@Erin__424) July 8, 2020

So does that mean Trump is making these same mistakes for the third of forth time? Or maybe his memory is worse and he makes them daily? — Ian Rogers (@ian_rogers10) July 8, 2020

For the uninitiated, former President Bill Clinton had got into a relationship with then White House intern Monica Lewinsky. The relationship, that took place between 1995 and 1997, became public in 1998, and came to be known as the Clinton–Lewinsky scandal. The scandal led to the President being impeached and the definition of their ‘relationship" became a national talking point.

Lewinsky, who is 46 now, went on to take up many other roles like television personality, activist, columnist, fashion designer.

