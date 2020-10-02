US Blames China For 'murder Of Millions Of Baby Girls'; Slams Population Control Measures

Slamming China for its population control policies, US Education Secretary said that China was responsible for the murder of “millions of baby girls”. Speaking at the virtual UN General Assembly meeting on October 1 Betsy DeVos also highlighted that United Nations had indeed supported the murderous plan of the Chinese Communist Party. The special meeting was held on the anniversary of the 1995 women’s conference in Beijing and saw participation from global leaders including Angela Merkel and Xi Jinping.

In a video statement addressed to the UN, DeVos called out Venezuela, Cuba, Iran and China for their mistreatment of women. Lambasting China, DeVos asserted that since 1995, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has been responsible for the “murder of million baby girls” through its “brutal population control measures" on an industrial scale. Accusing the United Nations, she added that “unfortunately” the UN agencies had supported them. "We call on the UN to stop ignoring and enabling these atrocities,” she added

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned of a recent pushback against gender equality and women’s rights and urged people to fight back against the same. He said that now was the time to “pushback against the push back.” “Women's full human rights and freedoms are fundamental to peace and prosperity on a healthy planet,” he added.

Countries pledge to advance women's rights

More than 170 countries promised during a virtual UN summit held on October 1 to step up their efforts to advance women's rights. The meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, marked the 25th anniversary of the seminal 1995 World Conference on Women in Beijing. During the meet, the United States came down heavily on China for its claims of leadership on the women issue. President Xi Jinping in his pre-recorded video said in the coming five years, China will donate another $10 million to UN Women and proposed another world meeting on gender equality for 2025.

