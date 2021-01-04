Nashville Bomber's Bizarre Writing Reveals He Believed In Lizard People, Aliens: Report

In the latest development in the tragic Christmas Day bombing, the Federal Bureau of Investigation on January 4 has disclosed that the suspected bomber Anthony Warner believed in aliens and lizard people. As per reports, a man who knew the Nashville bomber received a rather uncanny parcel in his mailbox on New Year’s Day from Warner.

As per the report by News Channel 5 Nashville, in the nondescript package that was reportedly postmarked December 23, just two days before the blast in which Warner killed himself, there were nine typed pages with two pen drives. Source shave also revealed to the media outlet that similar packages have been mailed to other individuals. Reportedly starting off his message saying “hey dude”, the Nashville bomber goes to say Everything is an illusion" and "there is no such thing as death”.

Read - Brad Paisley Sends A Gift To Nashville Bombing Victim, Buck McCoy; Read Details

Read - FBI: Nashville Bomber Sent Viewpoint Materials To Acquaintances Across US

Warner wrote about 9/11, switch in human brain

Among a series of baseless claims, Warner’s letter urged the man to watch some of the internet videos that were included on the two Samsung thumb drives. He wrote about the 9/11 conspiracies theories along with the famous moon landing and reportedly said, “The moon landing and 9-11 have so many anomalies they are hard to count”. In the lengthy letter, the Nashville bomber also said “September 2011 was supposed to be the end game for the planet” because, he continued, that it was the same time when aliens and unidentified flying objects (UFOs) started its attacks on Earth.

According to Warner, the media was even covering up the attacks and he reportedly even wrote about lizard people and reptilians, that according to him, control the planet and had rendered the human DNA. Warner, at one instance, has also written that “They put a switch into the human brain so they could walk among us and appear human.”

The letter is believed to give more insight on the mental state of the Nashville bomber who reportedly drove a white RV onto 2nd Avenue North around 1:22 AM on December 25 (local time).

Reports later emerged that on Christmas morning, an explosive detonated inside an RV and blasted out the windows in neighbouring buildings and shooting a fireball into the air. The bombing reportedly injured several people and authorities even found human remains on the scene. Anthony Quinn Warner, a 63-year-old Nashville resident was inside the car at the time of the explosion who is also the only known death of the incident. The motive, of the incident that damaged at least 40 businesses, is still unclear.

Read - FBI: Nashville Bomber Sent Material To 'acquaintances'

Read - Nashville Bombing Spotlights Vulnerable Voice, Data Networks