NATO Secy-Gen Urges US-Russia To Hold Continued Talks To 'avoid Cold War'

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on October 5 urged the NATO alliance to maintain interaction with Russia in order to deter another cold war or a new arms race during his visit to Washington DC, US on Tuesday. After a series of meetings with senior US officials including President Joe Biden, Pentagon head Lloyd Austin, Biden national security advisor Jake Sullivan, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said at an event hosted by Brookings Institute and Georgetown University that the NATO and the allies needed a dialogue with “assertive Russia” as it continues to pose a threat to the alliance and its allies and partners.

“We have to talk to Russia because we don't want a new Cold War. We don't want a new arms race and Russia is our neighbour so we need to engage with them,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in his keynote speech. He also stressed in his address, updated on the NATO website, that the need for “transatlantic unity” was now greater than at any time since the end of the Cold War. “We must always take our differences seriously and address them, but they do not change the big picture: the importance of Europe and North America standing together in NATO”, he said.

Good to be back at the Capitol to meet senior United States lawmakers. There is strong bipartisan support for #NATO and future-proofing our transatlantic Alliance. pic.twitter.com/2jDkRQ152v — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) October 5, 2021

NATO chief warns about 'military might' of China, meets with Biden

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg emphasized that the relations between the "transatlantic family" of the Western bloc and Moscow had deteriorated. Accusing Russia of thwarting the ties, Stoltenberg stated that NATO’s approach to Russia would continue to consist of both "deterrence and dialogue.” Furthermore, he added that NATO must not abandon efforts to push Russia's neighbours, Ukraine and Georgia, to join the alliance. "It's only for NATO members and Georgia and Ukraine to decide when they are ready to join, not Russia," the secretary-general stressed in his address in Washington DC.

Stoltenberg also warned about the regional expansion and growing military might of China, as he said that the Asian country’s "huge and strong military capability," has been growing "year by year." He stressed that Europe and North America were at the pivotal moment for “our shared security” and face a “more dangerous and more competitive world.”

“Russia is more aggressive abroad and more oppressive at home, and China is using its economic and military might to control its own people, coerce other countries, and assert control over global supply chains, critical infrastructure, and other assets,” said NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

Thanks to @POTUS, @SecBlinken, @SecDef & @JakeSullivan46 for great talks in Washington D.C. on the need to strengthen #NATO even more in an age of global competition. Europe & North America are stronger together. pic.twitter.com/KRSd7AyYtB — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) October 4, 2021

Stoltenberg met President Joe Biden at the White House to discuss how to further strengthen the transatlantic bond and prepare the NATO Summit in Madrid next year. NATO chief told the US President that the great power competition in the world was on rising, along with cyber threats, terrorism, and the security impact of climate change. The discussions also addressed Afghanistan. Secretary-General met with members of the Senate NATO Observer Group led by Senator Jeanne Shaheen and Senator Thom Tillis. He then met with the US House Foreign Affairs Committee and NATO Parliamentary Assembly (NPA) hosted by Congressman Gerald E. Connolly, President of the NPA.