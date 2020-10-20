US Election 2020: Mics To Be Muted At Next Trump-Biden Faceoff, Netizens Feel 'very Happy'

After the presidential debate commission announced that mics of both candidates, US President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden, will be muted for some portions during the next face-off, netizens are finding it “very funny”. Saying it is “national embarrassment” that because of Trump, the commission had to take such a drastic step, several internet users suggested that US President’s mic should be shut throughout the debate.

Many Twitter users even referred to Trump as a “child” who is being prohibited from interrupting the former US Vice President and added that they "love it". Since it is the second and final debate between Trump and Biden before the November elections, one of the netizens called it "final comedy". Here are some of the responses:

It is a national embarrassment (and VERY funny) that a new rule for Thursday presidential debate is to mute Impeached Trump's mic so he can't be a child and interrupt @JoeBiden while he is talking. — Luis A. Miranda, Jr. (@Vegalteno) October 20, 2020

Just Mute 🤐 Trump’s Mic for the whole debate would be even better. — George Resists (@Rad99004) October 20, 2020

The debate commission is going to MUTE the mics during opponents' responses to prevent Spanky from interrupting, and I love it so much. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) October 20, 2020

I'm ok with a national mandate to mute Trump's mic indefinitely, debate or not. — SwedeTrap (@SwedeTrap) October 20, 2020

Poor Trump....lost on the mail in ballot deadline in Pennsylvania and the Presidential Debate Commission will mute the mic during the two minute response time for the candidate not authorized to speak. — Sara Briggs (@essbee7491) October 20, 2020

@realDonaldTrump MUTE MIC 🎙️.. They’re going to have a mute button at the debate, so each candidate cannot interrupt each other for 2 minutes. Trump gonna lose his mind! It's final comedy!! Vote #JoeBiden — JUST Precious (@PPreciousone) October 20, 2020

I can’t wait to see the next debate. So proud of the decision to mute the mic. This will be an incredible opportunity to hear valid answers uninterrupted. He doesn’t like it. We do. It’s fair based on his previous behavior — Carole Butler (@islandsoulhi1) October 20, 2020

so glad they’re doing this. i was on my couch watching that god-awful debate screaming, “MUTE HIS MIC!!” at the tv.

it’s very easy to do, i know for a fact there’s a board with volume faders and mute buttons.

maybe we’ll actually get a real debate this time...still, i doubt it. https://t.co/C1wlMFxWiN — christina (@_loukeas) October 20, 2020

Debate Commission updated rules

The Commission on Presidential debate on October 19 announced that US President Donald Trump and former US Vice President Joe Biden will have their microphones muted during some parts of the second presidential debate on October 23. A move that was indicated after the first disjointed face-off took place between both the contenders in Cleveland, is likely to disappoint Trump who had initially opposed any change in the existing rules.

As per Associated Press report, in the final Trump-Biden debate before the US Elections 2020, the mics will be muted when their rival is delivering the opening two-minute answer to each of the debate topics. In the basic format, the 90-minute debate is divided into six segments of 15 minutes each and the candidates get at least two minutes to put forth their views, uninterrupted. Then they proceed to open the debate which will reportedly not feature a mute button. However, interruptions by either candidate will be counted towards their time in the face-off on October 23.

The mute feature came after the candidates held a chaotic first presidential debate with interruptions mostly by Donald Trump. So much so, that moderator Chris Wallace was seen battling to gain control of the discussion. As per The Washington Post analysis, in the 90-minute-debate last month, the candidates either interrupted Wallace or their opponent at least 90 times, out of which, 71 times it was the Republican leader.

