New York Appeals Court Lifts Ban From Donald Trump’s Niece's Tell-all Book

A New York appeals court judge lifted the temporary restraining order against the publication of a potentially explosive tell-all book, written by Donald Trump’s niece Mary, in which she dubs the US President as the “world’s most dangerous man”. A temporary restraining order was issued on July 1 after Trump’s brother Robert sought a ban citing a non-disclosure agreement Mary L Trump signed in 2001.

Appeals court judge Alan Scheinkman ruled that the publisher, Simon & Schuster, is not a party to the agreement so the block of their publication of the books is vacated. However, the judge postponed addressing the alleged violation of the non-disclosure agreement preventing her from revealing the family’s secrets through a book.

Mary’s counsel Theodore Boutrous had said in a statement that the book should not be suppressed even for one day since it addresses matters of great public concern given the upcoming presidential elections. After the lifting of the ban, he tweeted that another temporary restraining order for Trump’s niece remains in effect but the team will file a brief on July 2.

Presiding Justice Scheinkman (Appellate Division) has lifted the TRO against Simon & Schuster restraining it from publishing Mary Trump’s book. The TRO remains in effect as to Ms. Trump, but we will be filing a brief in the trial court tomorrow explaining why it must be vacated. — Ted Boutrous (@BoutrousTed) July 1, 2020

Story behind 'damaged man'

According to Simon & Schuster, the publisher of Mary’s book, Trump’s niece will describe a nightmare of traumas, destructive relationships, and a tragic combination of neglect and abuse. The 55-year-old clinical psychologist will also shed a light on “strange and harmful relationship” between Fred Trump and his two oldest sons, Fred Jr Trump and Donald Trump.

In the book, Mary explains how specific events and general family patterns created the “damaged man” who occupies the highest office of the United States. The book, Too Much And Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man, will reveal how Trump became the man who now “threatens the world’s health, economic security, and social fabric”.

“She alone can recount this fascinating, unnerving saga, not just because of her insider’s perspective but also because she is the only Trump willing to tell the truth about one of the world’s most powerful and dysfunctional families,” the publisher described the book.

