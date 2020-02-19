POTUS Donald Trump's India Visit A Stand-alone Affair - No Pakistan, No Afghanistan

As India gears up for US President Donald Trump's high-profile visit to India, sources have revealed that POTUS' visit to the country is a stand-alone affair. Trump, who will be on a two-day visit to India, along with First Lady Melania Trump, is expected to attend an event at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad along the lines of the 'Howdy Modi' function that was held in Texas for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September last year. Sources have revealed that his visit to the subcontinent will be an exclusive visit, there will be no follow-up visit to Pakistan, or Afghanistan, as the US President is expected to fly back to Washington from India.

Read: 'India set to finalise long-pending defence deal with US during Trump's visit': Sources

Ahead of his visit to India, POTUS has signalled towards a "very big deal" with India after the Presidential elections. He has signalled that a 'big trade deal' might not be on the agenda during his visit, but part of the bilateral trade deal could be discussed. Sources have also told news agency ANI that a long-pending defence deal between the two countries might be finalised.

Read: 'Chance of a deal with Taliban': US President Trump

Trump's schedule

Upon his arrival in New Delhi, Trump would receive a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhawan as per protocol. Prime minister Modi could then accompany the US leader to the Gandhi Ashram. The two leaders will then meet at the Hyderabad house and will call on official state meetings.

Read: Trump signals 'very big' trade deal with India before 2020 US Presidential elections

A senior official while speaking to news agency ANI revealed that President Trump along with First Lady Melania might make a quick pit stop at Agra to visit the Taj Mahal, if time permits them to do so.

President Trump is also expected to meet executives of Indian companies who have considerable business interests in the United States during his visit to the capital at the US embassy in New Delhi. The companies expected to attend the US Embassy talks include the Indian behemoths Reliance Industries, Tata Sons, Bharat Forge, Mahindra, and Mahindra.

(With Agency Inputs)

Read: 'Trump using India visit for elections': NCP takes issue with US President's 'propaganda'