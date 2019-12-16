North Korea 's comments are 'hostile and unnecessary': US envoy

The US has slammed North Korea's demands an said it's "hostile and unnecessary" as the year-end deadline approaches. On December 16, a top US Representative who was in talks with North Korea stated the above although the US expects fresh negotiations. Earlier North Korea demanded new concessions by the end of 2019 along with unilateral denuclearization. The country has also threatened to take action against the US if the demands are not met. Washington said that it has heard all the declarations and demands made by North Korea.

US special representative Stephen Biegun told reporters in Seoul on Monday that it is regrettable that the tone of these statements towards the United States, the Republic of Korea, Japan, and Europe has been hostile and negative and so unnecessary. He added that the US does not have a deadline but a goal.

US warns North Korea

Pyongyang has carried out a series of static tests at its Sohae rocket facility this month after a number of weapons launch in recent weeks, some of them described as ballistic missiles by Japan and others which it is banned from testing under UN sanctions. The US special representative told the press that the US was aware of the strong potential for North Korea to conduct a major provocation in the future. He said that if North Korea does so, then it will become difficult to achieve lasting peace in the region. Biegun addressed his counterparts in North Korea asking them to do their jobs and get to the negotiations,

Missile tests

On December 14, North Korea successfully performed another “crucial test” at its long-range rocket launch site that will further strengthen its nuclear deterrent. The test possibly involved technologies to improve intercontinental ballistic missiles that could potentially reach the United States. In the last week of November, North Korea fired another missile which was spotted by South Korea. The actions suggest that the country is preparing to do something to provoke the United States if Washington doesn’t back down and make concessions to ease sanctions and pressure on Pyongyang in deadlocked nuclear negotiations. Likewise, the United States too tested a medium-range ballistic missile on December 12. Reports speculate that the tests could also be a signal to North Korea, which has demonstrated its own cross-Pacific nuclear threat with multiple successful short, medium and long-range ballistic missile tests.

