'Not A Member': Trump Campaign Drops Legal Member Sydney Powell Who Claimed Voter Fraud

American President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, on November 22, said that Sidney Powell was "practising law by herself" and was not a part of their legal team. Powell, a former federal prosecutor had made headlines last week after she claimed that electronic voting systems had switched millions of votes in the favor of Joe Biden at a press conference. While her stance reiterated that of Republicans, the Trump said that her claims were too “outlandish” would distract people from the actual cause.

“Sidney Powell is practising law on her own. She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team,” Trump campaign lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis said in a statement.

Currently, Powell is representing Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn in ending a long-running criminal case against him. Defending her, Flynn, in a tweet asserted that Powell had been suspended from Twitter but understood Giuliani’s statement and “agrees with it.”

.@SidneyPowell1 has been suspended from Twitter for 12 hours. She understands the WH press release & agrees with it. She is staying the course to prove the massive deliberate election fraud that robbed #WeThePeople of our votes for President Trump & other Republican candidates. — General Flynn (@GenFlynn) November 23, 2020

This was not the first claim of Powell that had attracted flak from Trump campaign. Previously, she had claimed “biblical” election fraud in Georgia. Speaking to Newsmax TV on November 21, she had, without any evidence, claimed that Georgia was going to be the first state that she was going to “ blow up,”. In addendum, she had also accused Republican Governor Brian Kemp of conspiring against Trump.

Trump refuses to concede

Trump was declared defeated by Democrat Joe Biden in the 46th Presidential vote on November 7, however, he has refused to concede, sending the transition of power into a limbo. Not only that, but he has also mounted a fierce battle to remain in office and has been amplifying his stance on voter fraud even while his inner circle is left divided over his refusal to concede.

In the latest development, Chris Christie, a prominent ally of incumbent President Donald Trump has urged him to drop his efforts to overturn his loss in the recently held American Presidential elections. In an interview with ABC network on November 22, Christie asserted that the conduct of the president’s legal campaign has been a “national embarrassment” indirectly asking the 74-year-old republican to concede.

