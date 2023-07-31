Nuclear War Threat No Worse Than Climate Change: Antony Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a statement on the existential problem of climate change on July 30, while meeting the Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

US Secretary Blinken said, "The potential threat of nuclear war is no more dangerous than the existential problem of climate change and there is no hierarchy in this regard."

This comes after Blinken met Albanese and reaffirmed Washington's commitment to work closely with Australia on climate change, peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, as well as countering state-sponsored disinformation, reported Sputnik.

Blinken on Climate Change

When Blinken was asked what he considered to be a greater challenge for humanity — nuclear war or global climate change. He replied:

"Well, you can't, I think, have a hierarchy. There are some things that are front and centre – the wolf at the door – including potential conflict, but there's no doubt that climate represents an existential challenge to all of us," said Blinken during an interview at a local news channel.

Further, he added, "So for us, this is the existential challenge of our times." At the end of the statement, he also highlighted the "challenges to the international order like Russia’s aggression against Ukraine." Meanwhile, the United Nations has called for “accelerated action” to reduce carbon emissions, including a global end to coal use by 2040.

The month of July has been witnessed to be the hottest month in history. Earlier this summer, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Change John Kerry requested that the world's agricultural sector be overhauled in order to minimise carbon emissions from farming and avoid "half a degree of warming by mid-century."

Ukraine war too 'a big problem'

Even though the climate change crisis has taken away attention, the Russia-Ukraine war has continued hand in hand. The war between the two countries has intensified. In the meantime, President Joe Biden’s administration continues its policy of open-ended support for Kyiv’s military.



The most awaited counteroffensive of Ukraine has been possible after the US and its NATO allies armed Ukraine with long-range missiles. However, NATO members have been discussing the supply of American-made fighter jets to Kyiv, amid repeated warnings from Moscow that such weapons dramatically raise the chances of an all-out war between Russia and the West.