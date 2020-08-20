Obama Slams 'unserious' Donald Trump; US President Hits Back With 'terrible Leader' Jibe

Lashing out at US president Donald Trump on Wednesday, former president Barack Obama, in the third Democratic National Convention speech said that he never took his office seriously, putting US democracy in danger.

Obama said that on handing over the White House to Trump in 2017, he thought the Republican "might show some interest in taking the job seriously; that he might come to feel the weight of the office and discover some reverence for the democracy that had been placed in his care. But he never did," said Obama in a reference to Trump.

.@JoeBiden made me a better president. I’m asking you to believe in his and Kamala’s ability to help make us a better country. More importantly, I’m asking you to believe in your own and to help them, in this election and beyond. https://t.co/YYEAFxx4nW — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 20, 2020

Trump fires back

President Donald Trump fired back stating that Obama was an ineffective and terrible leader. "I see the horror that he's left us, the stupidity of the transactions that he made. President Obama did not do a good job. The reason I'm here is because of President Obama and Joe Biden," Trump said.

Welcome, Barack and Crooked Hillary. See you on the field of battle! pic.twitter.com/ZrTKXcc6aU — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2020

Michelle Obama lashes out Trump

Earlier, former first lady of the United States, Michelle Obama, launched a scathing attack on Trump and said he is the ‘wrong’ man for the job. While addressing the Democratic National Convention, Michelle noted that she has seen the difficulties of the presidency first hand and added that one cannot ‘fake’ their way through the job. She went on to argue that Trump has not provided the necessary moral leadership as the country faces a crisis on multiple fronts.

If we want to end the chaos and division—and keep alive the possibility of progress on the issues we hold dear—we’ve got to vote for @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris like our lives depend on it. Register today by texting VOTE to 30330. https://t.co/xPu5o0SYLJ — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) August 18, 2020

