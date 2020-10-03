Obama Wishes Trump Speedy Recovery From COVID-19, Says 'we're All Human Beings'

Barack Obama sent his “best wishes” to US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after they tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, October 2. During a virtual fundraiser with Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris, the former US President said that even though they were in the middle of “big political fight”, he wishes a speedy recovery to all COVID-19 patients.

Obama noted that despite US Elections 2020 looming close and raging ongoing debates over important issues, it is essential for the people to remember that they are all humans. The former US President, who has publicly denounced the Republican leader for several policies along with the Trump administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, said the Democratic party leaders "want to make sure everybody is healthy”.

“Although we’re in the midst of a big political fight, and we take that very seriously, we also want to extend our best wishes to the president of the United States, the First Lady,” Obama said. "And it's important I think for all of us, to remember that even when we're in the midst of big political battles with issues that have a lot at stake, that we're all Americans, and we're all human beings,” he added, "hoping that we can all be healthy."

Biden campaign to remove negative ads targeting Trump

Meanwhile, Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden has decided to take down all negative ads against his Republican rival. As per New York Times reports, Biden’s deputy campaign manager, Kate Bedingfield said on Friday, October 2 that the Democratic contender will continue to air only positive advertisements.

The Biden campaign decided to remove the derogatory ads against Trump before the US President was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for “few days” on the advice of White House physicians. The former US Vice President, who has tested negative for COVID-19, took to Twitter and said that it should be an "American moment" and not a partisan one.

We have to come together as a nation. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

The 74-year-old US President and the First Lady had announced testing positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day. While the Republican leader’s age has put him at a higher risk of serious complications from the novel coronavirus, he had initially said there were only ‘mild symptoms’. Melania, on the other hand, had said that the couple is “feeling good”.

