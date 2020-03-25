OYO Hotels To Provide Free Stay To All Medical Practitioners In US Amid Coronavirus Crisis

In a bid “to show support” to the doctors who are currently fighting the deadly coronavirus outbreak on the frontlines, the Gurugram-based hospitality unicorn, OYO has opened its hotels and homes to provide all medical practitioners with a free stay in the United States. As the number of infections in the country rise to over 54,800, and the fatalities of COVID-19 have reached at least 782, the announcement by OYO USA came to help the medical practitioners who are working in long shifts to curb the spread of coronavirus on a daily basis.



To do our bit and show support to the countless hardworking doctors, nurses and medical responders in the US in these tough times, we're providing free rooms for them to rest. Please reach out to us! #COVID19 #ReachOut #StaySafe #COVIDAdvisory #FlattenTheCurve https://t.co/bTv0BgWEis — OYO (@oyorooms) March 25, 2020

Read - Five In Indore Test +ve For Coronavirus; Madhya Pradesh Cases Rise To 14

Read - Italy: New Coronavirus Cases Drop To Lowest Amid Crisis

OYO in talks with central govt

Moreover, several international media reports have cited their sources with OYO USA confirming that similar talks are currently under process with the central and state governments in India as the company tries to extend support to administrations in every way possible. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the nation will go under a 21-day lockdown till April 14 and has closed almost all commercial services and enterprises including hotels and hospitality services to curb the drastic spread of COVID-19. The government mandate has stated that essential services like healthcare, medicines, and groceries will still be available.

Read - FULL BRIEFING: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Says 'war Between Citizens & Coronavirus Pandemic'

Apart from OYO, other India-based start-ups like Olaare also doing their bit to ensure assistance to those affected by the unprecedented outbreak of coronavirus. After announcing that the company would cover the loss of income of Ola driver-partners and their spouses in case they test positive of CVID-19, it has now even waived off lease rentals for all driver-partners who leased a vehicle through Ola Fleet technologies.

Read - Here's Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's Message As India Enters 21-Day Coronavirus Lockdown

Read - Coronavirus: Curfew Relaxed In Punjab