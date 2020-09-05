Pentagon Reconfirms JEDI Contract To Microsoft As Amazon Challenges Decision

The United States of America, on September 4, reconfirmed a cloud computing deal that it had awarded to Microsoft. The reconfirmation came from the US Department of Defense(DoD) which asserted that it was sticking with its decision to reward a $10 billion cloud-computing deal contract to tech giant Microsoft. This comes after Amazon challenged the decision claiming that it was tainted by President Donald Trump’s bias.

As per international media reports, after taking a second look at ‘JEDI’ cloud computing contract, the Pentagon concluded anew that Microsoft is the preferred choice. JEDI or Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure is a 10-year programme that will allow all the military branches to share information on a cloud-based system boosted by artificial intelligence.

"Microsoft's proposal continues to represent the best value to the Government," the department said in a statement, adding it is "eager to begin delivering this capability to our men and women in uniform."

Vendetta against the company

The contract was challenged by Amazon which claimed that the decision to award it to its rival was influenced by President Donald Trump’s vendetta against the company and its head Jeff Bezos. Amazon also filed a lawsuit seeking Trump and other officials to testify the reason behind giving the contract to Microsoft.

Acknowledging the same, Pentagon said that the current, the contract couldn’t proceed further, putting it on hold till Amazon peruses how the bidding was handled. Meanwhile, Microsoft said that it “appreciated” that following a “careful review”, Pentagon chose the best value and right technology offered to them. "We're ready to get to work and make sure that those who serve our country have access to this much-needed technology," the company said in a statement.

Image credits: defence. gov