George Floyd's Death: Minneapolis Rattled By Violent Protests, See Pictures

Hundreds of raged protestors gathered demanding justice for the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 30. According to the reports, the violent protesters pelted stones, bottles and other objects at Secret Service and U.S. Park Police officers who were in riot gear. The protestors reportedly kicked and punched officers and wrestled over the barricades. The governor of Minnesota reportedly acknowledged Saturday that he didn’t have enough manpower to control the chaos.

The crowds chanted “No justice, no peace” and “Say his name: George Floyd.” The new wave of violent protest has also spread to other cities that came despite Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz vowing Friday to show a more forceful response. Walz on Saturday morning reportedly said that he did not have enough troops to take control of the situation.

Take a look at pictures

A check-cashing business burns during protests in Minneapolis

Demonstrators kneel before police Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Minneapolis.

Protesters move along a highway, Friday, May 29, 2020, in Minneapolis

A protester yells at a member of the Minnesota National Guard Friday, May 29, 2020, in Minneapolis

A protester carries a U.S. flag upside down, a sign of distress, next to a burning building

Protesters gather in front of the burning 3rd Precinct building of the Minneapolis Police Department

A person takes items from a liquor store Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis

A person walks past a building covered with graffiti Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis.