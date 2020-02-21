The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Protest Group Glues MAGA Hats, Trump Wig Onto Pigeons In Las Vegas, Netizens Cry 'abuse'

US News

Las Vegas was treated to an unusual sight on Tuesday when a flock of pigeons wearing tiny MAGA hats were released by a protest group ahead of Democratic debate.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Pigeons with MAGA hats & Trump wig glued on released in Las Vegas

Ahead of the Democratic debate, Las Vegas woke up to an unusual sight on Tuesday when a flock of pigeons wearing tiny Make America Great Again (MAGA) hats and one sporting a Donald Trump wig. Both were reportedly affixed to the pigeons’ heads using eyelash glueAccording to reports, the pigeons were released as a form of "ariel protest" in response to the arrival of the 2020 Democratic Presidential hopefuls for their scheduled debate on Wednesday in Las Vegas.

According to reports, the pigeons were released by a group called Pigeons United To Interfere Now (PUTIN). The group and its members have reportedly remained anonymous because they did not wish to draw attention away from their protest.

Netizens cry 'abuse'

While netizens took to social media to share photos of the same, some called the act "appalling" citing animal cruelty. Reportedly, Lofty Hopes pigeon rescue removed hats from two of the pigeons, one of which died later.

 

Read: Grandma's House Besieged By Hundreds Of Pigeons After Neighbour Installs Bird Feeder

Read: China Bans Pigeons And Drones In Beijing Ahead Of 70th Anniversary

The stunt by the group seems to have been inspired by a similar incident that had taken place in Las Vegas last year. Videos uploaded on social media showed pigeons wearing cowboy hats that had been glued to their heads. The incident had also triggered copycats in Reno, Nevada when pigeons were reported with sombreros glued to their heads.

All the pigeons from the original incident have been rescued according to reports but one, named Coolamity Jane, she is still on the loose.

(Image Credit:@hollandcourtney/Twitter)

Read: Democratic Candidate Elizabeth Warren Comes Down On Bloomberg During Live TV Debate

Read: Video Of 'cowboy' Pigeons In Las Vegas Parking Lot Goes Viral

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MNS THREATENS WARIS PATHAN
MEA: ABRAHAMS SENT BACK 'IZZAT SE'
ACTIVIST HECKLED OUT OF RALLY
BJP TAKES AIM AT SHIV SENA
WHOSE BOWLING ACTION BEST?
ZUCKERBERG GETS ARMPITS BLOW-DRIED