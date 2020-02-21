Protest Group Glues MAGA Hats, Trump Wig Onto Pigeons In Las Vegas, Netizens Cry 'abuse'

Ahead of the Democratic debate, Las Vegas woke up to an unusual sight on Tuesday when a flock of pigeons wearing tiny Make America Great Again (MAGA) hats and one sporting a Donald Trump wig. Both were reportedly affixed to the pigeons’ heads using eyelash glueAccording to reports, the pigeons were released as a form of "ariel protest" in response to the arrival of the 2020 Democratic Presidential hopefuls for their scheduled debate on Wednesday in Las Vegas.

According to reports, the pigeons were released by a group called Pigeons United To Interfere Now (PUTIN). The group and its members have reportedly remained anonymous because they did not wish to draw attention away from their protest.

Netizens cry 'abuse'

While netizens took to social media to share photos of the same, some called the act "appalling" citing animal cruelty. Reportedly, Lofty Hopes pigeon rescue removed hats from two of the pigeons, one of which died later.

A flock of pigeons donning tiny #MAGA hats (one even had hair resembling Trump’s) have been spotted in Downtown Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/BAdpw3fDTk — Courtney Holland 🇺🇸 (@hollandcourtney) February 19, 2020

Only in #LasVegas..#Trump support group releases dozens of pigeons in Las Vegas with #MAGA hats attached to their heads with eyelash glue. One has a blonde bouffant. Stunt intended to welcome #Trump as he arrives at his Las Vegas hotel for a three day sleepover. pic.twitter.com/dBpMTczrKa — Marion McKeone (@marionmckeone) February 19, 2020

These pigeons have glued hats onto their heads with MAGA and Orange Hair.. this is horrible that they are literally gluing hats and hair...how are the pigeons suppose to get that off. This is very shameful and appalling..how they are using our animals. pic.twitter.com/IIHnmmGUOq — jolanda davis (@mzthickness48) February 19, 2020

The stunt by the group seems to have been inspired by a similar incident that had taken place in Las Vegas last year. Videos uploaded on social media showed pigeons wearing cowboy hats that had been glued to their heads. The incident had also triggered copycats in Reno, Nevada when pigeons were reported with sombreros glued to their heads.

All the pigeons from the original incident have been rescued according to reports but one, named Coolamity Jane, she is still on the loose.

