PM Modi Invites US President Biden To Visit India, Lauds His Leadership On Global Issues

During their first face-to-face bilateral meeting in Washington, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, 24 September, invited US President Joe Biden to visit India. While speaking at a special briefing, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardha Shringla said that PM Modi invited Joe Biden, adding that New Delhi looks forward to the visit of the US President at the “earlier and mutual convenience”.

Shringla said, “PM Modi invited Joe Biden to visit India. President Biden noted with thanks and appreciation. We certainly look forward to the visit of the US President at the earliest mutual convenience.”

Had an outstanding meeting with @POTUS @JoeBiden. His leadership on critical global issues is commendable. We discussed how India and USA will further scale-up cooperation in different spheres and work together to overcome key challenges like COVID-19 and climate change. pic.twitter.com/nnSVE5OSdL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 24, 2021

PM Modi-President Biden bilateral meet

PM Modi, who is on his four-day visit to the US, on Friday extended the invitation to the US President during a bilateral meeting. In their first in-person meeting, PM Modi redefined the contours of the India-USA ties and highlighted 5 T’s - Tradition, Talent, Technology, Trade, and Trusteeship that bind the nations together. He also shared his vision for the India-US relationship in the coming decade. He remarked how this bilateral relationship is steep in a rich tradition of working together.

During the meeting held at the White House, PM Modi also highlighted the unwavering faith in the youth of the two countries to drive this transformative relationship. He appreciated the contribution of the Indian diaspora towards US progress. The Prime Minister even went on to mention trade and the need to complement each other’s strengths, adding that the relationship between the two nations will open the doors for several Indian and American companies.

"During this transformative period in Indo-US relations, both countries are committed to democratic values and traditions and they will only increase further," PM Modi further said.

President Biden, on the other hand, highlighted his belief that the US-India relationship is bound to be stronger. The US President pointed out that from here on begins a new chapter in Indo-US relationships. "The PM and I'll be talking about COVID, climate change, Indo-Pacific," he said, adding that COVID is the main focus for now. President Biden and PM Modi's bilateral concluded on a good note with a handshake, and a hug, putting the solidarity between India and the US at present as well as in the upcoming days quite clear.

(With inputs from ANI)



