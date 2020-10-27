Pompeo Lambasts China After 2+2 Meet, Says US Will Stand With India In Confronting Threat

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo targeted the Chinese Communist Party after India-US 2+2 ministerial meeting in New Delhi on October 27. Addressing a news conference in Hyderabad House, Pompeo said that the leaders and citizens of both countries started to understand with increasing clarity that the CCP is “no friend to democracy, rule of law, transparency.”

“I'm glad to say India and the United States are taking all steps to strengthen cooperation against all threats and not just those posed by CCP,” the top US diplomat added.

Pompeo said that the US officials visited the National War Memorial to honour brave men and women of Indian armed forces “who sacrificed for the world's largest democracy”, including the soldiers killed by People’s Liberation Army in the Galwan Valley. He reiterated that the United States will stand with India as they confront threats to their sovereignty and liberty.

The State Secretary also extended US support to India’s bid for a permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council. Taking to Twitter, Pompeo said that the ministerial meeting was a success, saying the bond between the two nations is built on the foundation of a longstanding friendship, partnership, and vibrant democratic traditions.

Today’s U.S.-India 2+2 Ministerial was a success. The bond between our nations is built on the foundation of a longstanding friendship, partnership, and vibrant democratic traditions. Thank you @DrSJaishankar, @EsperDoD, and @rajnathsingh for yet another successful dialogue. pic.twitter.com/h9fy6c7lYz — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) October 27, 2020

Signing of BECA

The third edition of India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue was led by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. India and the United States signed the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) for geo-spatial cooperation during 2+2 ministerial dialogue.

The signing of BECA is a significant landmark in US-India strategic cooperation, as it allows India to use global geospatial maps of the United States for accuracy of stand-off weapons like cruise and ballistic missiles. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the agreement would open new avenues in information sharing, adding that the Indian government is eager to discuss further issues with the US.

