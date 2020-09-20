Rouhani Says 'maximum Pressure' Campaign For Iran Became 'maximum Isolation' For US

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani took a dig at the United States on September 20 after major powers dismissed US declarations that the sanctions on Tehran under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA) has returned. During a televised cabinet meeting, Rouhani said that Washington's "maximum pressure" campaign has turned into “maximum isolation” of the United States.

“America's maximum pressure against Iran, in its political and legal aspects, has turned into America's maximum isolation,” Rouhani said.

On September 18, Britain, France, and Germany reportedly sent a letter to the UN Security Council, saying they need sanctions relief for Iran to preserve the nuclear agreement. Russia has also denounced the unilateral declaration by the United States on Iranian sanctions under the 2015 nuclear deal as “illegitimate” and “unacceptable”.

The Russian foreign ministry, in a strong-worded statement, said that the United States continue to mislead the international community on the restoration of arms embargo which is set to expire in mid-October. Moscow, a key ally of Tehran, said that the UN Security Council did not take any action that would lead to the renewal of the previous sanctions against Iran.

“The United States should not aggravate the situation, but immediately abandon its course of destroying the JCPOA and undermining UN Security Council Resolution 2231,” said the ministry.

Iran's call to international community

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif had earlier urged the global community to oppose the “bullying” nature of the United States sanctions or expect to face similar sanctions in future. The Iranian foreign minister claimed that Tehran will be able to fulfil its weapon requirements with the help of strategic partners like Russia and China.

Meanwhile, United Nations chief Antonio Guterres has reportedly expressed his inability to take any action on the return of all sanctions on Iran declared by the United States. The United Nations officials provide support to the Security Council to ensure the proper implementation of sanctions as UN chief appoints independent experts to monitor it.

