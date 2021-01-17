Rare Wolverine Spotted In United States' Yellowstone National Park, Watch Footage

Marking an ultra-rare moment, a wolverine has been caught on camera galloping through the wilderness of Yellowstone National Park, located in the western parts of United States. The park which shared the footage on Facebook wrote that rare cameras had been used since 2014 to keep a watch on cougars but it was the first time a wolverine has been captured on lens. They revealed that the infrequent hunter was spotted outside Mammoth Hot Springs area at 7: 41 am on December 4.

The video, which lasts only five seconds, captures the exact moment when the wolverine passed through the area. In the monochrome video, the rare animal could be seen running across snowy terrains of the park. Since shared, the clip has collected over 8.5 thousand likes while netizens have flocked to show their amusement at the rare spotting.

Sharing one’s own experience, one Facebook user wrote, “My grandmother told me about an encounter she had with one in Alabama in the 1890s. It tried to attack small children, followed them home (running) and left 2 in. deep scratches on their door.” Meanwhile, another added, “They are venturing farther south, one was caught on camera in the Rocky Mountains a couple of years ago.”

'I saw one too'

About Wolverines

Wolverines (Gulo gulo) are mid-sized carnivores in the weasel family that typically occupy high-elevation alpine and forest habitats, exist in low densities in the park and are rarely detected. They frequent remote boreal forests, taiga and tundra in the northern latitudes of Europe, Asia, and North America. Wolverines eat a bit of vegetarian fare in the summer season, but this does not make up a major part of their diet—they are tenacious predators with a taste for meat.