Trump To Make Florida Estate, The 'Winter White House' His Permanent Home: Report

The outgoing US President Donald Trump will reportedly be making his massive Mar-a-Lago estate on an island off the coast of Palm Beach in Florida his permanent home as his tumultuous presidency comes to an end. Trump planned his sending-off ceremony at a military base in Maryland. As reported by New York Post, moving trucks were seen at Trump’s Palm Beach residence as he reluctantly embraces his defeat in the presidential elections.

Trump is reportedly also flying to Mar-a-Lago before 46th US President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration begins in Washington. Trump has even spent a remarkable amount of time at Mar-a-Lago which is also dubbed as the “Winter White House” throughout his four-year presidency. The US President, who has been impeached twice in his tenure, has even changed his legal residence from Trump Tower in New York City to Mar-a-Lago in September 2019.

As per reports, the 74-year-old longtime New Yorker purchased the mansion in 1985 for 10 million dollars and converted into a private club that became his winter home during his time as the US President. The 20-acre estate is inspired by a Moorish-Mediterranean structure, now with at least 128 rooms and was built in 1927 by Post cereal heiress Marjorie Merriweather Post.

Trump's sending off ceremony

The outgoing US President Donald Trump is planning an early morning sendoff event for himself at a military airfield in Maryland on January 20, just hours before the inauguration ceremony for his successor, 46th US President-elect Joe Biden will be held at the Capitol in Washington DC. As per reports, for Trump’s departure ceremony, he wants an ostentatious military parade along with an official armed forces farewell as the commander-in-chief with a crowd of supporters including current and former officials of his administration. The last presidential ceremony for the 45th US President will take place reportedly at Joint Base Andrews.

