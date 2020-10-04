Trump Camp Sees Ten COVID-19 Positive Cases Following US President's Diagnosis

US President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis has seen a trail of at least ten people from his ‘camp’ testing positive for the disease in the last two days. From Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien to his campaign adviser Chris Christie, several Trump supporters have tested positive for the disease. Out of the ten, seven officials had attended an event that took place in the White House Rose Garden last week to announce Trump's pick for the next US Supreme Court Justice, Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

Moreover, as per reports, New Jersey Governor Christie revealed that not a single official in the Trump camp had been wearing facemasks when they all sat down to prepare the Republican leader for the first presidential debate.

In a bizarre turn of events, Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19 just a day after he mocked his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, for wearing masks all the time. Christie had said that there were at least five or six people including Hope Hicks, in the room where Trump was preparing for the Cleveland debate.

Read - Trump's COVID-19 Diagnosis Unleashes Misinformation Campaigns, Conspiracy Theories Online

Read - Trump Received Supplemental Oxygen At White House Before Departing For Walter Reed

COVID-19 ‘October surprise’

Just two days after the New York Times dropped a bombshell report on Trump’s tax returns, the US First Couple announced their illness sending the US media into a frenzy once again. What US media outlets are calling as an ‘epitome of October surprise’, the Republican leader’s diagnosis has the potential to alter the course of the upcoming US Election.

In the American political lingo, 'October surprise' is a major news event, just a month before the November vote, that has the potential to swing the elections. October news events have been consistent at upping the ante in US Presidential Elections through the years and Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis seems to be this year's big game-changer.

Just weeks ago, both Democrats and Republicans were campaigning in full swing with their contrasting views on a range of issues such as racial injust, bilateral relations, health policies. However, after Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis, both Democrats and Republicans have altered their tone. While Biden called it an “American moment” and continued to urge people to wear masks, Trump in the latest video message said he is “fighting for millions” in America and in the world who are infected with COVID-19.

Read - Trump Tweets 'feeling Well' From Walter Reed; Lauds Doctors, Medical Staff For COVID Care

Misinformation pandemic

Meanwhile, as COVID-19 continues to tighten its grip on the world, Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis has swept people into an online vortex of misinformation. The social media saw a flood of rumours, misinformation and conspiracy theories as the news broke on Friday.

From tweets claiming how Democrats might have intentionally infected the US President to people on Facebook suggesting that he is faking the illness just weeks before the presidential elections, people were subjected to several versions of Trump’s diagnosis on their social media feed.

Many people even expressed their doubts regarding the timing of the news, as one of the most divisive November election is just around the corner. Meanwhile, Trump too has contributed to the misinformation campaign by sharing unverified reports about the efficiency of hydroxychloroquine to widespread claims on voter fraud, both on Twitter and public addresses.

Read - Trump Officials Give Conflicting Updates, Media Reports Suggest Next 48hrs 'critical'

Read - Trump Tweets 'feeling Well' From Walter Reed; Lauds Doctors, Medical Staff For COVID Care

Image Credits: AP