US Election 2020: Trump-Biden To Face-off On COVID-19, National Security In Next Debate

Ahead of the US Election 2020, the third and final debate between US President Donald Trump and his electoral opponent Joe Biden would focus on certain essential topics including COVID-19 and national security, the Commission on presidential debates informed on Friday, October 16.

In a statement, the commission which organises the presidential debates said that the debate moderator, Kristen Welker, had chosen the topics. Apart from coronavirus response and national security, the list also includes US families, the subject of race in America, climate change, and leadership. The next debate will take place on October 22 at Belmont University, Nashville.

Trump-Biden Town Halls

As the second presidential debate was called off, both Trump and Biden featured in their own respective televised town hall on October 15 (local time). Owing to increased health risks following the US President’s COVID-19 diagnosis, the debate commission had tabled the proposal to hold the face-off in a virtual format. The idea was rejected by Trump, following which the debate commission cancelled the event.

On October 15, Trump and Biden simultaneously appeared on different news networks to speak to the people in what is known as the town hall. While Trump spoke from NBC studio, Biden addressed the people from ABC.

Voters gearing up for elections

Amidst protests and coronavirus, millions of voters in the United States of America are gearing up for US Presidential Election that is scheduled to take place on November 3. While the Republican leader and incumbent President Donald Trump is running for re-election along with Mike Pence, Democratic candidate Joe Biden has chosen Indian American Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate.

Both the leaders are vigorously campaigning and alluring voters across the 50 states to vote for them. Riding on the phrase "Make America Great Again", Trump has promised agricultural and economic reforms. In contrast, Biden has pledged to introduce reforms in the policing system and end brutality in the nation.

