Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Republicans Call Mitt Romney 'Judas' After He Voted To 'convict' Trump

US News

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney broke the party line and voted to 'convict' Trump for the impeachment charges and now Trump supporters are calling his 'Judas'.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Republicans

Republican Senator Mitt Romney broke the party line and voted to 'convict' US President Donald Trump for the impeachment charges levied against him on February 5. However, his action's were not successful to sway other Republicans on changing their votes and therefore, his intervention has angered a lot of Trump supporters as they have reportedly said that Romney's name will now be mentioned in the same breath to other traitors like 'Judas, Brutus and Benedict Arnold'. 

READ: Trump Acquittal Confronts Dems With Election-year Choices

Senate acquits Trump

US President Donald Trump was acquitted of all charges on both articles of impeachment as the Republican-majority Senate voted 52-48 to acquit Trump of abuse of power and 53-47 to acquit him of obstruction of Congress. Only one Republican, 2012 Presidential candidate Mitt Romney voted to convict the President. The Utah Senator announced his decision hours before the voting took place. In an eight-minute-long speech, Romney said that he believed that what the President did was "very wrong" and that he was following his conscience." 

READ: Nancy Pelosi Defends Tearing Up Trump's Speech, Says 'I Don't Need A Lesson On Dignity' 

Senators from both the parties also reacted to Romney's decision. Republican Senator Kevin Cramer of North Dakota said Mitt Romney is wrong occasionally. He's wrong in this case”. Democratic Senator Chris Coons of Delaware also said, “Is it disappointing? I suppose it's disappointing, but I'm very, very grateful and satisfied that 52 Republicans are getting it right."His decision was rooted in the oath that all of us took to do impartial justice and that his faith informed his conclusion”. 

He further added, “And it gave him the courage to set aside personal or political factors and really look at the evidence and reach a result that he believed to be justice and appropriate”. 

(With AP inputs)

READ: Trump Celebrates Impeachment Acquittal At White House

READ: Donald Trump After Senate Acquittal: 'They Did Everything Possible To Destroy Us'
 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CHIDAMBARAM SLAMS CENTRE
TRUMP'S NEW BOLLYWOOD AVATAR
PM MODI SLAMS CONG OVER CAA
OMAR-MEHBOOBA TO BE PSA BOOKED
HYUNDAI UNVEILS CRETA 2020
JOFRA ARCHER RULED OUT OF IPL 2020