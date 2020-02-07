Republicans Call Mitt Romney 'Judas' After He Voted To 'convict' Trump

Republican Senator Mitt Romney broke the party line and voted to 'convict' US President Donald Trump for the impeachment charges levied against him on February 5. However, his action's were not successful to sway other Republicans on changing their votes and therefore, his intervention has angered a lot of Trump supporters as they have reportedly said that Romney's name will now be mentioned in the same breath to other traitors like 'Judas, Brutus and Benedict Arnold'.

Lou Dobbs: "Romney is going to be associated with Judas, Brutus, Benedict Arnold forever" pic.twitter.com/JS3m3LEdNC — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) February 6, 2020

I guess @MittRomney was right... he himself is a "LOSER FOR LIFE." pic.twitter.com/0SqBfufFeg — Steven Cheung (@CaliforniaPanda) February 6, 2020

MITT ROMNEY WANTS TO BE LIKE PRESIDENT TRUMP SO BAD



But Mitt is a loser and will never be The President of the United States of America



Mitt Romney should join the Democratic Party or better yet he should step away from politics! pic.twitter.com/u1uFG6Wedr — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) February 6, 2020

I voted for Mitt Romney in 2012. pic.twitter.com/brl7DnWZdU — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) February 5, 2020

Just remember Mitt Romney 1994: “Look, I was an independent during the time of Reagan-Bush. I’m not trying to return to Reagan-Bush." Nothing surprising in today’s announcement. If someone won’t defend President Reagan they probably won’t defend President Trump. — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) February 5, 2020

Senate acquits Trump

US President Donald Trump was acquitted of all charges on both articles of impeachment as the Republican-majority Senate voted 52-48 to acquit Trump of abuse of power and 53-47 to acquit him of obstruction of Congress. Only one Republican, 2012 Presidential candidate Mitt Romney voted to convict the President. The Utah Senator announced his decision hours before the voting took place. In an eight-minute-long speech, Romney said that he believed that what the President did was "very wrong" and that he was following his conscience."

Senators from both the parties also reacted to Romney's decision. Republican Senator Kevin Cramer of North Dakota said Mitt Romney is wrong occasionally. He's wrong in this case”. Democratic Senator Chris Coons of Delaware also said, “Is it disappointing? I suppose it's disappointing, but I'm very, very grateful and satisfied that 52 Republicans are getting it right."His decision was rooted in the oath that all of us took to do impartial justice and that his faith informed his conclusion”.

He further added, “And it gave him the courage to set aside personal or political factors and really look at the evidence and reach a result that he believed to be justice and appropriate”.

