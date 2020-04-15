Brooklyn Resident Tweets About Missing Lawns, Mother Sends ‘grass In The Mail’

AMID COVID-19, a Brooklyn resident Josie Brechner took to Twitter to share about how she is missing lawns until her mother sent ‘a patch of grass in the mail’.

Brooklyn

Amid coronavirus pandemic, as people are stuck indoors, a Brooklyn resident Josie Brechner took to Twitter to share about how she is missing lawns until her mother sent ‘a patch of grass in the mail’. Earlier this month, Josie tweeted, “People with lawns right now really don’t know how good they have it. I would go out and li-face down in some grass so hard”. However, days later, on April 13, Josie shared she was surprised when she received a box with grass from her mother. 

‘Enjoy your grass’ 

Since shared, her Twitter post has gone viral as netizens praised her mother’s thoughtfulness. With more than 23,000 likes and several comments, internet users wrote that her mother is the ‘MVP’. Josie also shared a screenshot of a fun chat with her mother. When Josie asked her mother that if she had sent the box of grass because of her tweet, her mother replied saying “Lest you don’t think I’m up on social media!”. 

