Brooklyn Resident Tweets About Missing Lawns, Mother Sends ‘grass In The Mail’

Amid coronavirus pandemic, as people are stuck indoors, a Brooklyn resident Josie Brechner took to Twitter to share about how she is missing lawns until her mother sent ‘a patch of grass in the mail’. Earlier this month, Josie tweeted, “People with lawns right now really don’t know how good they have it. I would go out and li-face down in some grass so hard”. However, days later, on April 13, Josie shared she was surprised when she received a box with grass from her mother.

I tweeted ONCE about wanting to lie face first in grass during all this and my mom SENT ME A PATCH OF GRASS IN THE MAIL.



MOM!!!!!! https://t.co/1jwFsu1qbL pic.twitter.com/KU6OxO4aR4 — Josie Brechner 🌺🗡 (@visagermusic) April 12, 2020

‘Enjoy your grass’

Since shared, her Twitter post has gone viral as netizens praised her mother’s thoughtfulness. With more than 23,000 likes and several comments, internet users wrote that her mother is the ‘MVP’. Josie also shared a screenshot of a fun chat with her mother. When Josie asked her mother that if she had sent the box of grass because of her tweet, her mother replied saying “Lest you don’t think I’m up on social media!”.

ur mum's the mvp — Codeine Queen (@BreakinBahiyya) April 12, 2020

OH MY GOD.



what an - - ever green - - tweet. — Jillian Stiles (@Jauxiles) April 12, 2020

OMG THIS IS SO SWEET — Noé Charron (@celechii) April 12, 2020

YOUR MOM SENT YOU GRASS — Theenie! (@athenaparadigm) April 12, 2020

OMG Josie! Your mom just invented the new hottest gig economy startup! — 💖 Breogán is a cute witch who will hex you 💖 (@BreoganHackett) April 13, 2020

Your mom is the best! I also think my cat is getting a box of grass, he would love to roll on that. — Meg Is For Joe (@calicobayfarm) April 13, 2020

OH MY GOD AMAZING — 🌿Eva Khoury🌿 (@eva_khoury_) April 13, 2020

Your mom’s amazing 😂 enjoy your grass, Josie 🌱 — AC (@ACMenes) April 13, 2020

