Pune Police Share 'Ghajini' Meme To Urge Citizens To Wear Mask Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Amid the nationwide lockdown initiated to contain the coronavirus pandemic, Pune Police on April 14 shared an awareness meme, inspired by the film Ghajini appealing to people to follow the guidelines given by the government amid the lockdown. The official Twitter handle of Pune Police shared still from the film featuring actor Aamir Khan. The police department wrote a message on Khan’s torso which read, “Forget everything but don't forget to wear a mask”. In the graphic, the actor can also be seen wearing a mask.

1. Wear a mask

2. Practice social distancing

3. Wash hands frequently



You don’t need to cover your entire body with tattoos for that, do you?#OnGuardAgainstCorona pic.twitter.com/CbJmLB9KoB — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) April 14, 2020

‘Creativity has no match’

Since being shared, the post has received more than 500 likes and several comments. Netizens also praised the police department for coming up with creative ideas to spread awareness amid coronavirus pandemic. One internet user wrote, "Excellent !!! Sir but check carefully few people might have tattoo "Home Quarantine”.

Dear pune police You have created a friendly atmosphere between police and a normal citizen and your creativity has no match ,accept a big hug from my side . — ABHAY SHARMA (@mr_intellect_7) April 14, 2020

What ideas 💡 — Shrirang Edgaonkar (@shrije) April 14, 2020

Kaha se laate ho yeh — Firoz Shaikh (@romanreignsrul3) April 14, 2020

Effective though crude — Sanjay A Sayani (@SanjayASayani) April 14, 2020

Very impressive and inspiring advt. Appreciate all the police men and salute the for the courage they have displayed. Sir we pray for u r health and overall well being. — Gautam (@Tangovik) April 14, 2020

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation on April 14, announced that the lockdown imposed in the country will be extended till May 3. He said, "CMs of every State suggested that the lockdown should be increased. Many states have already decided to increase lockdown. Keeping all the suggestions in mind, it has been decided that the lockdown in India will now have to be extended till May 3”. Currently, India has more than 10,400 confirmed coronavirus cases and the deadly virus has also claimed nearly 358 lives.

