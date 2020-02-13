India-American Saritha Komatireddy Appointed As Judge In US District Court

The White House on Thursday announced the decision of appointing an Indian-American law practitioner, Saritha Komatireddy as the judge on the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York. Komatireddy is a prosecutor and she teaches law at the Columbia Law School in New York. Earlier, she has clerked under the former judge of the same district, Brett Kavanaugh.

Statement released by the White House

As per the statement released by the press secretary of the White House, “Saritha Komatireddy is Deputy Chief of General Crimes in the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York. She has also served as Acting Deputy Chief of International Narcotics and Money Laundering and as the Computer Hacking and Intellectual Property Coordinator for the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York. Ms Komatireddy earned her B.A., cum laude, from Harvard University and her J.D., magna cum laude, from Harvard Law School, where she served on the Harvard Law Review.”

“Ms Komatireddy also previously served as Counsel to the National Commission on the BP Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill and Offshore Drilling and was in private practice at Kellogg, Hansen, Todd, Figel & Frederick, PLLC. Ms Komatiredily is a lecturer in Law at Columbia Law School and previously taught at George Washington University Law School. Upon graduation from law school, Ms Komatireddy served as a law clerk to then-Judge Brett Kavanaugh of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit,” added the statement.

