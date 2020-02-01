Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

US Senate Minority Leader Calls Vote On More Witnesses A 'great Tragedy'

US News

US Senate during the proceeding voted to block and prevented the Democrats from introducing new key witnesses and documents during Trump's impeachment trial.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
US

The United States Senate during the proceeding voted to block and prevented the Democrats from introducing new key witnesses and documents in the impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump. Senate Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has called the vote a 'great tragedy'.

Trump is almost guaranteed an acquittal

On Friday the Senate voted 51-49 against bringing more witnesses into the impeachment trial. Following this latest vote, US President Donald Trump is all acquitted because the Democrats do not have the votes in the Senate to find the President guilty. The Senate is scheduled to hear closing arguments by Democratic prosecutors and White House defence lawyers on Monday and a vote for acquittal on Wednesday. Trump is also scheduled to give his State of the Union speech in a special joint session of Congress. 

The witnesses that the Democrats wanted to call on for the trial included former national security advisor John Bolton and White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

Read: Senate Rejects Motion Calling For New Witnesses In Impeachment Trial, Sets Stage For Trump Acquittal

Read: Trump Florida Bound As Senate Votes On Impeachment

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, after the vote said that the Republicans that had voted in favour of blocking the witnesses were complicit in the President's cover-up. Pelosi also added that Trump cannot be acquitted without a trial and a fair trial cannot be held without key witnesses and documents.

In response to the vote, Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell claimed that the Democrats had already presented enough evidence to make their case and there was no need for further witnesses. The final vote in the impeachment trial is scheduled for 4:00 pm on Wednesday. 

Read: Arsenal Reinforce Defence With Two Loan Signings In The Transfer Window

Read: 'Shiv Sena Supports This?' BJP Questions Uddhav Govt On Proposed Maharashtra Muslim Quota

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UNION BUDGET 2020: DDT ABOLISHED
GOVT TO SELL LIC SHARES THROUGH IPO
AMIT SHAH ON BUDGET 2020
'NO TAX HARASSMENT': SITHARAMAN
THREE PROMINENT THEME OF THE BUDGET
BUDGET WILL REVIVE ECONOMIC GROWTH AND CREATE NEW JOB OPPORTUNITIES: RAJNATH