US Senate Minority Leader Calls Vote On More Witnesses A 'great Tragedy'

The United States Senate during the proceeding voted to block and prevented the Democrats from introducing new key witnesses and documents in the impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump. Senate Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has called the vote a 'great tragedy'.

On Friday the Senate voted 51-49 against bringing more witnesses into the impeachment trial. Following this latest vote, US President Donald Trump is all acquitted because the Democrats do not have the votes in the Senate to find the President guilty. The Senate is scheduled to hear closing arguments by Democratic prosecutors and White House defence lawyers on Monday and a vote for acquittal on Wednesday. Trump is also scheduled to give his State of the Union speech in a special joint session of Congress.

I forced a third vote to subpoena John Bolton, providing one day for a deposition presided over by the Chief Justice, and one day for live Senate testimony—both of which must have occured within 5 days.



But Senate Republicans voted for a cover-up and a sham trial. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 1, 2020

We forced a fourth vote on @ChrisVanHollen’s amendment to require Chief Justice Roberts to rule on motions to subpoena witnesses and documents, and to rule on any assertion of privilege.



But Senate Republicans voted for a cover-up and a sham trial. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 1, 2020

The witnesses that the Democrats wanted to call on for the trial included former national security advisor John Bolton and White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, after the vote said that the Republicans that had voted in favour of blocking the witnesses were complicit in the President's cover-up. Pelosi also added that Trump cannot be acquitted without a trial and a fair trial cannot be held without key witnesses and documents.

You cannot be acquitted if you don’t have a trial. You don’t have a trial if you don’t have witnesses and documentation.



If Republican Senators choose a cover-up, the American people and history will judge it with the harshness it deserves. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 30, 2020

In response to the vote, Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell claimed that the Democrats had already presented enough evidence to make their case and there was no need for further witnesses. The final vote in the impeachment trial is scheduled for 4:00 pm on Wednesday.

