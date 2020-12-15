South Korea's President Moon Jae-In Congratulates Joe Biden After Electoral College Win

South Korea’s President Moon Jae-In on December 15 congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden following Electoral College sealing the latter’s victory in the November 3 Presidential election. A South Korean presidential spokesman Kan Min-Seok said that President Moon “expressed hope and cooperation”. Kang also added that the South Korean leader noted the alliance between the two countries which played a key role in bringing peace to the Korean Peninsula.

Kang said, “In his message, President Moon once again congratulated Biden on his election as president with the largest number of votes in the US history and expressed hope for cooperation. He also noted that the alliance between the Republic of Korea and the United States played a key role in bringing peace and prosperity to the Korean Peninsula and the region”.

READ: Jill Biden Receives Huge Support From Netizens After Op-ed Askes Her To Drop 'Dr.' Title

Apart from South Korea’s Moon, Russian President Vladimir Putin also congratulated Biden on winning the presidential election. Kremlin, which had said that it would wait for the official results to roll out to officially congratulate Biden even though other world leaders had begun pouring wishes in November, reportedly said on December 15 that Putin is now “ready for interaction and contact” with the president-elect.

As per reports, Kremlin relayed Putin’s remarks for Biden who wishes “every success and expressed confidence” that both Russia and the United States could contribute to solving many global problems despite the budding differences. Putin reportedly underlined the responsibility of both nations for global security and stability and said that Russia is ready for ‘collaboration’ with the US President-elect.

READ: Jill Biden Takes Veiled Jibe At Op-ed Over 'Dr.' Title, Netizens Call Her 'role Model'

Electoral College seals Biden’s win

Meanwhile, Electoral College had cast 306 votes for Joe Biden and Donald Trump trailed with 232 votes. These votes, that aligned with the previous results called by major American media outlets, will now be sent to the Congress to be counted formally next month. Even though some Republican lawmakers have reportedly indicated that they might object the results in battleground states, there is only a little they can do than delay the process during the joint session of the US House on January 6.

After members of the Electoral College gathered in all 50 states and the District of Columbia to cast their ballots and declared Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential elections on December 14, the US President-elect hailed the nation’s democracy that “proved to be true”. Hailing his victory over incumbent Donald Trump, Biden said that the rule of the law and the US constitution along with the will of the Americans “prevailed” especially when Trump attempted to mount legal battles to undo the results of US Election 2020.

(With inputs from ANI)

READ: Merriam-Webster Takes Jibe At Op-ed Asking Jill Biden To Drop 'Dr.', Netizens Impressed

READ: 'US-Russia Rivalry Will Continue Under Joe Biden': Senior Russian Lawmaker